What’s new from Apple: iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 make their debut
Apple cuts the cord with its isolationist past by joining the USB-C party. Other enhancements and upgrades ensure the new iPhones remain the photographer’s choice
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Apple billed the newly debuted iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus as a ‘huge leap forward for iPhone’, with the key advances being colour-infused back glass and a new contoured edge detail. The new models are available with 6.1in and 6.7in displays, with new features added to the ‘Dynamic Island’ interactive display that incorporates the front selfie camera.
Apple iPhone 15: new features
The other detail that has caught the world’s attention is the iPhone’s long-awaited switch to the USB-C charging format. Driven in part by EU legislation, the benefits of a universal power cable for all mobile phones might take a couple of generations to filter through, although right off the bat you can charge your AirPods and Apple Watch directly from the iPhone with the USB C connector.
The iPhone 15 also continues Apple’s reputation for peerless camera quality, thanks to a 48MP Main camera with a quad-pixel sensor and three optical-quality zoom levels and the ability to auto-detect your subject so that depth information is automatically saved, allowing you turn the image into a portrait in post-processing. Results will look extremely impressive on the Super Retina XDR display, and in addition to the 48MP Main camera there’s also an Ultra Wide camera and the TrueDepth front camera.
Other new features (for American users) include Roadside Assistance, which connects drivers via satellite to the AAA if they break down away from cell coverage, as well as a crash detection that uses the iPhone’s motion sensor to detect when things go serious awry. A better, more customisable contacts app and a faster, more efficient processor will make good use of the improvements in iOS 17, which will accompany the launch of the new phones. There’s also an update of Apple’s AirPods Pro, which get a USB‐C MagSafe charging case.
Apple Watch Ultra 2: enhanced capabilities
The company has also announced the Apple Watch Ultra 2, the first hardware upgrade for the flagship wearable since the launch of WatchOS 10. In addition to better performance, a brighter screen and a new double tap gesture interaction, the Ultra 2 has enhanced sensor capabilities for health and sport tracking.
The new iPhones continue Apple’s journey towards full carbon-neutral production, with increased recycled content (including 100 per cent recycled cobalt in the battery and 75 per cent recycled aluminium in the enclosure and fibre-based packaging). As part of this strategy, Apple will stop using real leather in all its products and accessories (although third-party vendors will rush to fill this gap).
Also, the company announced that certain combinations of Apple Watch and bracelet (for example, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 with the Alpine Loop) are already certified carbon neutral.
Does this all add up to a huge leap forward? Perhaps not. We’re accustomed to incremental improvements, not genre-defying innovation year on year, and are holding on to our personal tech for longer as a result. The average smartphone lifecycle is expected to creep up from around 2.5 years to around 3 years by the end of the decade. Apple is also clearly holding fire on risky strategies like the rumoured folding iPhone, perhaps waiting for the foldable market to mature. Cables aside, it’s business as usual for the world’s biggest phone manufacturer.
Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are available in pink, yellow, green, blue, and black in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, from £799 (15) and £899 (15 Plus), Apple Watch Ultra 2, £799, AirPods Pro, $249 (UK/Eur price tbc), Apple.com/store
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Meet the London Design Medals 2023 winners, showcasing ‘creativity and innovation that shapes our world’
The London Design Medals 2023 are awarded to engineer Hanif Kara, architect Pooja Agrawal, social enterprise POoR Collective and artist Magdalene Odundo
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Panerai and Prada unite on a timely new watch strap collection
The Luminor Due Prada Re-Nylon collaboration celebrates the Italian design codes of both brands
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Apple Design Awards 2023 celebrate the work of iOS app developers
Apple Design Awards 2023 exclusive: as Apple rewards developers for the quality of their App Store wares, we showcase three standout apps and reveal all 12 winners
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Will Apple Vision Pro usher in a new world of spatial computing?
All eyes are on Apple’s first foray into augmented reality. Apple Vision Pro promises to bring us a new world of work and play
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Make Something Wonderful’ is the first publication from the Steve Jobs Archive
The ultimate exploration of a singular mind, ‘Make Something Wonderful’ is Steve Jobs in his own words
By Sarah Douglas Published
-
Horse around: playful equestrian codes rule in Apple and Hermès’ new collaboration
The Apple Watch Hermès Series 8 imbues Hermès’ heritage with a playful design
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Behind the glassy façade of Apple’s newest London store lies an AR art wonderland
Artists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting have created ‘United Visions’, an augmented reality world for Apple’s Brompton Road store that brings the chaotic inner world of poet William Blake to life
By Nick Compton Last updated
-
Apple Brompton Road arrives at Knightsbridge Estate
The new Apple Brompton Road store, designed by Foster + Partners at The Knightsbridge Estate, is revealed
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Jony Ive and Apple: three decades that changed design
As Jony Ive’s consulting contract with Apple ends, we look back on one of design and technology’s most fruitful partnerships
By Jonathan Bell Last updated
-
Inside Apple Park: first look at the design team shaping the future of tech
Global exclusive! Led by Evans Hankey and Alan Dye, the Apple Design Team holds enormous sway over our evolving relationship with technology. Opening the doors to their studio at Apple Park in Cupertino for the first time, they offered us a deep dive into the working processes behind their latest creations
By Jonathan Bell Last updated