Up until now, those wanting a dependable, pro-standard bundle of creative digital tools all in one place have had to contend with Adobe’s Creative Cloud. The subscription-only service, which debuted in 2013, brought together a bundle of Adobe’s industry-standard tools, with various tiers of access to replace the old model of buy once software.

Thirteen years ago, piracy was more rampant and the idea of a cloud-based subscription service wasn’t greeted with massive enthusiasm by Adobe loyalists. But the company stuck with it, encouraging early take-up with academic and student discounts. Users can choose between a single app subscription and the comprehensive Creative Cloud Pro, which bundles over 20 tools together, along with an increasingly wide library of AI-powered tools and capabilities.

Now Apple wants in on the act. This is Creator Studio, a new subscription-based way of getting the latest and most sophisticated versions of Apple’s creative toolset. There are two massive advantages over Adobe’s offering; the first is that many elements of Apple’s software suite can be used across multiple devices, syncing projects between your Mac, iPad and iPhone.

This rock-solid integration between software and hardware, processors and performance, suggests that Creator Studio will be reliable and consistent, dovetailed seamlessly with your existing Apple account. The second bonus is the tools themselves, with Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro the two stand-out apps.

Capable of doing everything from editing a 4K Hollywood production or producing a Grammy-winning album, the pair are an undeniable draw. Both apps have also been updated with new video-editing tools and AI-driven features in Final Cut, as well as intelligent features in Logic Pro.

New features include ‘Transcript Search’, which allows film editors to find the right snippet of dialogue via a text search. There’s also Visual Search, which lets you find footage by searching for a particular object, place or action.

Final Cut Pro introduced Beat Detection to facilitate cutting to a soundtrack, while an AI-driven Montage Maker function will swiftly comp together an edit from all your available footage. Apple Creator Studio includes Apple’s Motion, a tool for creating cinematic 2D and 3D effects, as well as Compressor for outputting video formats.

Logic Pro has been expanded with a new AI Session Player, Synth Player, as well as Chord ID, which uses AI to decode chord progressions and notation from audio or MIDI. There’s also an expansive new sound library of samples and loops, while Apple’s MainStage audio processing software is also part of the package.

Additional tools include Apple’s Photoshop rival, Pixelmator Pro, which also debuts on iPad for the first time with Apple Pencil support, as well as the company’s suite of ideation, presentation and document creation tools, Keynote, Pages, Numbers and Freeform.

Now that software subscriptions are a grudgingly accepted fact of modern life, Apple reckons Creator Studio will tap into the growing market for pro-level social media curation. As the tech brand of choice for huge swathes of contemporary content creators, Apple Creator Studio should have a readymade audience.

Apple Creator Studio is available from 28 January 2026, for £12.99 per month or £129 per year, Apple.com

Individual Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will remain available as one-time purchases on the Mac App Store

