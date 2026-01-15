Apple unveils Creator Studio, a new subscription service for its top-tier creative apps
Apple Creator Studio brings together Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro and a host of other pro-grade creative apps, as well as a new level of AI-assisted content search
Up until now, those wanting a dependable, pro-standard bundle of creative digital tools all in one place have had to contend with Adobe’s Creative Cloud. The subscription-only service, which debuted in 2013, brought together a bundle of Adobe’s industry-standard tools, with various tiers of access to replace the old model of buy once software.
Thirteen years ago, piracy was more rampant and the idea of a cloud-based subscription service wasn’t greeted with massive enthusiasm by Adobe loyalists. But the company stuck with it, encouraging early take-up with academic and student discounts. Users can choose between a single app subscription and the comprehensive Creative Cloud Pro, which bundles over 20 tools together, along with an increasingly wide library of AI-powered tools and capabilities.
Now Apple wants in on the act. This is Creator Studio, a new subscription-based way of getting the latest and most sophisticated versions of Apple’s creative toolset. There are two massive advantages over Adobe’s offering; the first is that many elements of Apple’s software suite can be used across multiple devices, syncing projects between your Mac, iPad and iPhone.
This rock-solid integration between software and hardware, processors and performance, suggests that Creator Studio will be reliable and consistent, dovetailed seamlessly with your existing Apple account. The second bonus is the tools themselves, with Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro the two stand-out apps.
Capable of doing everything from editing a 4K Hollywood production or producing a Grammy-winning album, the pair are an undeniable draw. Both apps have also been updated with new video-editing tools and AI-driven features in Final Cut, as well as intelligent features in Logic Pro.
New features include ‘Transcript Search’, which allows film editors to find the right snippet of dialogue via a text search. There’s also Visual Search, which lets you find footage by searching for a particular object, place or action.
Final Cut Pro introduced Beat Detection to facilitate cutting to a soundtrack, while an AI-driven Montage Maker function will swiftly comp together an edit from all your available footage. Apple Creator Studio includes Apple’s Motion, a tool for creating cinematic 2D and 3D effects, as well as Compressor for outputting video formats.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Logic Pro has been expanded with a new AI Session Player, Synth Player, as well as Chord ID, which uses AI to decode chord progressions and notation from audio or MIDI. There’s also an expansive new sound library of samples and loops, while Apple’s MainStage audio processing software is also part of the package.
Additional tools include Apple’s Photoshop rival, Pixelmator Pro, which also debuts on iPad for the first time with Apple Pencil support, as well as the company’s suite of ideation, presentation and document creation tools, Keynote, Pages, Numbers and Freeform.
Now that software subscriptions are a grudgingly accepted fact of modern life, Apple reckons Creator Studio will tap into the growing market for pro-level social media curation. As the tech brand of choice for huge swathes of contemporary content creators, Apple Creator Studio should have a readymade audience.
Apple Creator Studio is available from 28 January 2026, for £12.99 per month or £129 per year, Apple.com
Individual Mac versions of Final Cut Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Logic Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage will remain available as one-time purchases on the Mac App Store
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Rome’s hottest new bar is a temporary art installation – don’t miss it
Villa Lontana presents ‘Bar Far’, a striking exhibition by British artists Clementine Keith-Roach and Christopher Page, where nothing is what it seems
-
We celebrate hope and optimism in architecture at the 2026 Wallpaper* Design Awards
Seeking the positive and the spirit-lifting, we commend this year’s architectural innovators and change makers
-
100 candleholders glow with design possibilities at Blunk Space, California
For a new exhibition, 100 artists and designers have created candleholders inspired by the legacy of sculptor JB Blunk
-
Apple Music’s new space for radio, live music and events sits in the heart of creative LA
Apple Music’s Rachel Newman and global head of workplace design John De Maio talk about the shaping of the company’s new Los Angeles Studio
-
Seven covetable accessories designed to improve your Apple experience
We present a clutch of cultured accessories for all things Apple, from chargers to cases, straps and keyboard covers
-
Hunker down in a perfectly equipped work-from-home hub this winter
If your WFH set-up needs an upgrade, or if you need to kit out a new small business from scratch, we’ve got you covered
-
Apple Watch Ultra 3 has innovation at its heart – a 3D-printed titanium case
We delve into Apple’s pioneering use of 3D-printed metal, and how it ties in with the company’s path to carbon neutrality
-
Bionic Labs builds precision next-level Apple accessories from aluminium and stainless steel
From stands, chargers and keyboard trays to a set of accessories for the Vision Pro, Parisian design studio Bionic Labs offers only the best for your Apple gear
-
The best wireless in-ear headphones, tested by experts
Our latest round up of the best wireless in-ear headphones includes products from Apple, Bang & Olufsen, Bose, JBL, Nothing, and Sony
-
We roadtest Apple’s newest wearable tech, the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Series 11
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 hardly reinvents Apple’s most ruggedly handsome of designs, but it does refine it. And for truly off-grid adventurous types, it adds some potentially critical capabilities
-
The Apple iPhone Air leads the company’s round of autumn product launches
The new Apple iPhone 17 range boasts better cameras, more memory and more Apple Silicon. It launched alongside new Apple Watches, new AirPods and the remarkable iPhone Air. We explore out the key innovations and products