‘Perfect’ is an overused adjective. But when it comes to Victoria Beckham’s namesake beauty line, it’s a description that sincerely fits. From the moment Victoria Beckham Beauty debuted over London Fashion Week S/S 2020 with an edit of eye products inspired by its founder’s signature smokey lids, it was clear that the pop-star turned fashion designer had struck a considered balance between form and function – no easy feat in the world of make-up, at least.

The first collection included The Eye Wardrobe quad, a palette that features shadows in an array of finishes. Textured like silk, they also provide a surprising whack of buildable and intensely pigmented colour. In addition, there was the Satin Kajal Liner, which now boasts a cult status thanks to its ability to glide over the skin like butter, yet cling onto a make-up look for hours on end, thanks to a waterproof formulation.

The Bordeaux Collection by Victoria Beckham Beauty, including The Eye Wardrobe, Future Lash Mascara and Satin Kajal Liner (Image credit: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty)

This month, the brand celebrates one of its first Satin Kajal Liners – a matte burgundy kohl named Bordeaux – with an expanded collection of products built around this colour spectrum. Joining the eyeliner is a new Eye Wardrobe palette and Future Lash mascara, which was first used by Lucia Pica to create the runway beauty for Victoria Beckham’s A/W 2025 show.

In addition, Victoria Beckham Beauty marks a milestone moment, unveiling its first-ever collection of make-up tools: The Brush Set. Here, Beckham gives Wallpaper* a glimpse into the process of its making. (Her method is just as meticulous as you might expect).

How Victoria Beckham designed the perfect collection of make-up brushes

14. Fan Brush by Victoria Beckham Beauty (Image credit: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty)

Wallpaper*: When and why did you first have the idea to create The Brush Set for Victoria Beckham Beauty?

Victoria Beckham: I’ve been obsessed with brushes for longer than I can remember. When it comes to make-up, years of working with top industry professionals have given me a clear vision of what I want, what’s missing and what truly works. Just as I’ve collected make-up over the years, I’ve also collected make-up brushes.

With this set of brushes, I’ve considered every single detail. I’m deeply focused on the ‘why’ behind everything and strive for best-in-class quality before I share anything. I’ve spent a great deal of time analysing this brush collection: what I wanted and what I couldn’t find [elsewhere]. Each one has really earned its right to be there.

15. Powder Brush by Victoria Beckham Beauty (Image credit: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty)

My research process was about studying the elegance and functionality of both calligraphy tools and cutlery, focusing on their refined craftsmanship Victoria Beckham

W*: The Brush Collection draws inspiration from calligraphy pens and cutlery. What was your research process here?

VB: Precision is extremely important to me. I was especially drawn to the fine, controlled lines of calligraphy pens and their ability to create both delicate and bold strokes with absolute accuracy. That same balance of artistry and function was key when designing these brushes.

Looking at my past work, like the Contour Stylus, I see how that same level of precision carries through. The compact size of the Stylus allows for detailed application, almost like sketching on the face. My research process was about studying the elegance and functionality of both calligraphy tools and cutlery, focusing on their refined craftsmanship, the way they feel in hand and how they elevate the experience of using them.

12. Buffer Brush by Victoria Beckham Beauty (Image credit: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty)

When I’m using the double-ended Define & Line Brush, for example, I use the bushy end to build the arch in the eye, then the flatter side to refine and shape Victoria Beckham

W*: What were the essential design elements that you wanted the brushes to include in terms of functionality?

VB: I wanted nothing to be overcomplicated. I was meticulous in each brush being the perfect shape, whether it’s the right angle to create the perfect smoky eye or achieve seamless application. For the shape of the brush handle, I thought about when I’m using a particular brush. How do I hold it in my hand? And so, consequently, what does the shape need to be?

When I’m using the double-ended 22. Define & Line Brush, for example, I use the bushy end to build the arch in the eye, then the flatter side to refine and shape. I love that balance of precision and ease; it just makes the whole process feel intuitive.

22. Define & Line Brush by Victoria Beckham Beauty (Image credit: Courtesy of Victoria Beckham Beauty)

W*: The handles are crafted from walnut timber. Why did you settle on this particular type of wood?

VB: The materials that we use are true to my brand DNA. Walnut timber felt like the perfect choice; the wood is beautiful, and I love the weight it gives the brushes. It also gives them a real point of difference. I’m always influenced by my surroundings, including my home and my interiors. I’m incredibly particular about design, and everything I create has a purpose. Nothing is chosen at random; there’s always intention behind every element.

The Brush Set and The Bordeaux Collection by Victoria Beckham Beauty are available now.

