This winter’s most stylish skiwear

The latter weeks of November mark the arrival of ski season proper; with it, an array of new skiwear arrivals for making a style statement on the slopes, whether in Courchevel or Colorado. Here, in an ongoing list, Wallpaper* selects this winter’s best skiwear – goggles, salopettes, bodysuits, helmets and more – from winter apparel specialists and fashion houses alike, keeping you protected from the elements as the temperature drops.

Louis Vuitton to Moncler, this season’s best skiwear

Moncler Grenoble

Moncler Grenoble A/W 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Moncler)

This month (November 2022), outerwear heavyweight Moncler releases its latest Grenoble collection, the skiwear-focused offshoot named after a town in the French mountains (the self-proclaimed ‘Capital of the Alps’, Grenoble offers a gateway to the area’s many wintertime pursuits and is just 30km from where Moncler itself was first founded in 1952). As has become the Grenoble line’s signature, the A/W 2022 collection marries Moncler’s technical prowess and innovative fabrications with a colourful palette, bold silhouettes, and more casual elements, designed for aprés-ski. Spanning mens- and womenswear, and promising pieces for ‘every moment of mountain life’ – ’from pursuits at the summit, to downtime in the chalet’ – highlights of the new collection include an array of hard-working outerwear (like the ‘Cerniat’ ski jacket, which features lightweight ‘PrimaLoft Gold’ insulation offering both unprecedented warmth and easy movement), a collaboration with Reusch on colourful insulated gloves with sheepskin detailing, and mix-and-match layers of teddy fleece, metallic ripstop and fluffy patterned knits, made for both on and off the slopes.

Giorgio Armani Neve

Giorgio Armani Neve A/W 2022 (Image credit: Courtesy of Giorgio Armani)

Promising ‘the Armani take on the winter wardrobe’, Giorgio Armani’s Neve collection channels natural elegance and sprezzatura at the heart of the Italian designer’s eponymous house. Various riffs on the staples of wintertime sportswear – from quilted chevron jackets and salopettes to jumpsuits and gilets – make up the comprehensive collection, which from December 2022 will travel to various ski resorts, beginning with a show in St Moritz outside of the famed Olympia Stadium (home to 1928 and 1948 Winter Olympics) before moving on to Verbier, Courchevel, and Megève. While several of the pieces are imbued with innovative technical elements with winter sports in mind, others exist simply for when the skis are hung up for the evening – whether a dramatic ankle-length black faux-fur coat for women or cosy ribbed knits for men.

Louis Vuitton ‘Snow’

Louis Vuitton ‘Snow’ (Image credit: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Beginning from an idea proposed by Virgil Abloh prior to his death last year – the late designer was an avid snowboarder in his lifetime – Louis Vuitton’s new ‘Snow’ collection for men sees the codes of skiwear reinterpreted through Abloh’s distinct lens. ’We live in a time of increasing awareness – of both ourselves and our surroundings – where businessmen from Paris become weekend warriors in Gstaad, and everyone is testing their own limits,’ he said, which provides the starting point for a collection featuring riffs on the Louis Vuitton monogram inspired by the knitted designs on winter jumpers. As was Abloh’s signature, aesthetics and function intertwine in the various pieces, which feature technical padding, yarns and nylons ‘allowing the pieces to adapt to both alpine and metropolitan climates’. ’We expect design to perform, to multi-function, to serve a purpose beyond the obvious,’ he said.

Dior Ski Capsule for Men

Dior Ski Capsule for Men (Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

‘Pushing the boundaries of inventiveness and performance,’ as the house describes, Kim Jones’ new ski capsule for men provides a sleek wintertime wardrobe featuring collaborations with ski experts POC (via a range of protective masks and goggles) and Japanese brand Descente (on down jackets, pants and ski suits emblazoned with the Dior logo). Available from October 2022, the collection is defined by vivid graphic motifs which recall vintage skiwear, gradient prints, and sleek technical elements; Dior call the resulting look ’dynamic and couture’. As Jones has proved adept, various covetable accessories sit alongside, from a new version of the Dior Explore bag reimagined in colourful technical fabric to water bottle holders, padded boots and geometric-print socks. A Dior-emblazoned snowboard – created in collaboration with Swedish brand Ak Ski – completes the collection.

Hermès ski accessories

Hermès skis with ‘Cheval punk’ print (Image credit: Courtesy of Hèrmes)

As expected, a new range of ski accessories from Hermès are a demonstration of the Parisian house’s historic association with luxury and craft. A pair of skis are created in collaboration with a French manufacturer in glulam ash and decorated with the house’s ‘Cheval punk’ print (they ’marry versatility and performance’, as Hermès describes); ski poles are crafted from super-lightweight carbon with aluminium tips and webbing handles. An accompanying bag in sporty bivouac canvas, meanwhile, recalls the ‘tall bags’ of early mountaineers and is ‘technical, lightweight and weather-resistant’ with details in régate bullcalf leather and raw titanium. Numerous pockets and a roomy interior make it primed for adventurous wintertime escapes.