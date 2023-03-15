S/S 2023 is the season of dramatic silhouettes

Millefeuilles of ruffles, jutting waistlines, slick-to-the-body silhouettes – the S/S 2023 collections offered a study of form, from the voluminous to the streamlined.

Here, the season’s most dramatic silhouettes are captured in a series of images by Germany-born photographer Lara Angelil and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, as seen in the Wallpaper* April 2023 Global Interiors issue (on international newsstands now).

The dramatic silhouettes of S/S 2023

Top; dress, both price on request, by Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood. Shoes, €499, by Givenchy (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Angelil, whose parents were both trained in classical theatre and ballet, draws on ideas of performance and the body in her work. In particular, she has noted inspiration from the ‘poise and sculptural silhouettes’ of ballet dancers, first discovered in the black-and-white photographs collected by her father, something she credits with developing her distinct eye.

Here, featuring Japanese model Amane Taniguchi, a series of the season’s most dramatic looks are placed on a pedestal – from Christopher Kane’s sliced-away lace dress with flared pannier waist, to a bodysuit by Pieter Mulier at Alaïa, adorned with a trompe l’oeil pearl necklace – for a reflection of S/S 2023’s theatrical mood.

Dress; pants, both price on request, by Chanel. Shoes, €499, by Givenchy. Tights, £26, by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £3,500, by Prada. Tights, £26, by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Hood; top, both price on request, by Haider Ackermann + Fila (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bodysuit, £1,670; necklace, £13,250; gloves, price on request, all by Alaïa. Shoes, €499, by Givenchy. Tights, £25, by Wolford (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Skirt (worn as top), £780, by Issey Miyake. Hat, price on request, by Noel Stewart (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, price on request, by Christopher Kane. Skirt, £450, by Raey (Image credit: Dress, price on request, by Christopher Kane. Skirt, £450, by Raey)

Dress, £2,950, by Celine by Hedi Slimane. Hood, price on request, by Haider Ackermann + Fila. Shoes, €499, by Givenchy. Tights, £23, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £4,335, by Louis Vuitton. Dress (worn underneath), £1,140; top (worn underneath), £180, both by Max Mara. Hood, price on request, by Haider Ackermann + Fila. Shoes, €499, by Givenchy (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, €2,490; gloves, €890, both by Givenchy (Image credit: Photography by Lara Angelil, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Amane Taniguchi at Elite Model Management Casting: William Lhoest. Hair: Mike O’Gorman at Saint Luke Artists. Make-up: Jimmy Owen Jones at Julian Watson Agency using Chanel S/S23 make-up collection and No.1 de Chanel Revitalizing Cream Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt Photography assistants: Callum Su, Luke Gooden, Grace Taselli.

A version of this story appears in the April 2023 Global Interiors issue of Wallpaper*, available now in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab).