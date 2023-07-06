Nike celebrates womanhood with ‘Goddess Awakened’, an immersive dance performance in Paris
Yesterday evening (5 July 2023), Nike Women united with polymathic choreographer Parris Goebel on a performance that paid homage to ’the collective power of womanhood through movement, style and self-expression’
Polymathic performer Parris Goebel – a choreographer, dancer, artist, athlete and actress who hails from New Zealand – united with Nike Women yesterday evening (5 July 2023) for an immersive one-off event at Paris’ Accor Arena titled ‘Goddess Awakened’.
Set against the backdrop of haute couture week A/W 2023 currently taking place in the city, the liberated performance was a celebration of what Nike called ‘the collective power of womanhood through movement, style and self-expression’ and featured 30 dancers and athletes.
Nike’s ‘Goddess Awakened’ with Parris Goebel
‘Throughout history, women have been told how to act, what to say, how to feel – tonight is about breaking those binds and letting our voices be heard, our bodies be acknowledged, and our wings take flight, together,’ said Goebel, who drew inspiration from the sportswear brand’s namesake, Nike, the Greek goddess of victory.
‘To me, there is no better way to express the love, grief, power and femininity of this moment than through dance, and I’m grateful for Nike’s partnership in giving me the stage, literally and figuratively, to do it,’ she continued.
The 40-minute performance – directed, choreographed and led by Goebel – marked the latest chapter of Nike Women, ’one where the brand is a platform for celebrating and empowering female creativity and self-expression through the lens of community,’ as Liz Weldon, vice president of global Nike women’s brand management, described.
Comprising vigorous routines and dramatic sets, ‘Goddess Awakened’ placed a focus on movement – a central focus for the Nike Women line, which uses innovative construction techniques to outfit diverse body types for the demands of various sports.
‘Goddess Awakened’ also showcased a number of upcoming collaborations with women designers, including Feng Chen Wang, Ambush’s Yoon Ahn and Martine Rose. The latter presented pieces from the Nike x Martine Rose collection, which was inspired by outfitting women’s football players off the pitch (as such, it features a number of tailored garments).
‘When a woman wears a suit, it expresses strength, resilience and beauty. I want women to feel powerful in their suits, the way men do,’ she said. ‘More than that, although I’m using women to tell the story, there’s no gender attached to the suit, anyone can wear it. I hope one day we’re not talking about gender in sport and are just talking about the sport – once everything is stripped back, it’s just the game that’s left.’
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Introducing Wallpaper* August 2023: a celebration of creative USA
Discover Wallpaper* August 2023, celebrating creative stars of all stripes across the USA, and on sale now
By Sarah Douglas • Published
-
Sustainable architecture: innovative and inspiring building design
This is sustainable architecture at its best: from amazing abodes to centres of care and hard-working offices, these buildings not only look good but also do good
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Oceanus House is a reborn modernist gem in LA’s Mount Olympus
Oceanus House by Pierre De Angelis is a project that reimagines a Donald Luckenbill residential design in Los Angeles for the 21st century
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Sotheby’s Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh auction raises $25.3 million
Two hundred pairs of the limited-edition trainers fetched a total of $25.3 million, with proceeds going to the The Virgil Abloh™ “Post-Modern” Scholarship Fund, the most valuable charitable sale at Sotheby’s in nearly a decade
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
‘Icons’ by Virgil Abloh and Nike celebrates the design history of ‘The Ten’
As rumours swirl around the release of ‘The 20', Virgil Abloh and Nike release the Taschen-published tome ‘Icons', which charts the making of the creative polymath and American sportswear giant's sneaker collaboration ‘The 10'
By Laura Hawkins • Last updated
-
Tread lightly: eco trainers to minimise your carbon footprint
By Nick Compton • Last updated
-
Nike and Virgil Abloh unveil creative summer residency in Chicago
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Unpacking Tom Sachs and Nike’s latest space age sneaker
By Dal Chodha • Last updated
-
Just for kicks: Nike and Virgil Abloh get in step
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Big bounce: art and sole collide in an uplifting offering from Marc Newson and Nike
By Nick Compton • Last updated
-
Planet fashion: on how consumers demand ethics to match their aesthetics
By Harriet Quick • Last updated