Montblanc’s alpine-inspired buckle is a feat of engineered precision

Montblanc creative director Marco Tomasetta was installed at the historic German brand in 2021, arriving from Givenchy, where he headed up the house’s leather goods. His Montblanc tenure so far has focused on reinvigorating its leather goods, creating sleekly designed pieces that riff on the brand’s roots as a pen maker. Every collection, Tomasetta says, begins with a consideration of Meisterstück, its range of writing implements that have long represented the pinnacle of Montblanc’s dedication to precision and craft.

On each of those pens is the number 4810, a reference to the height in metres of Mont Blanc, the Alpine massif – and tallest peak in Western Europe – from which the brand takes its name. The number has become a house emblem of sorts, representative of Montblanc’s heights of design and craftsmanship, now utilised by Tomasetta on his patented buckle closure, the M Lock 4810. Found across the brand’s Extreme 3.0 collection, a series of hardy leather goods designed to withstand the rigours of day-to-day wear, its design draws inspiration from climbing carabinieri and the safety fastenings of mountaineering equipment.

The M Lock 4810 is an object representative of Tomasetta’s time at the house so far: engineered precision, a sleek aesthetic, and a clearly defined sense of utility (here: keeping belongings safe and secure while the wearer is in motion). Best of all, the Italian designer notes, is the satisfying click when the buckle is closed – a sign you are locked in and ready to go.

Model: Emily Viviane at Elite Models London. Casting: Svea Casting. Hair: Maarit Niemela at Bryant Artists using Charlotte Mensah. Make-up: Rebecca Davenport using Danessa Myricks. Manicure: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke Artists using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior hand cream. Photography assistant: Callum Su. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt.

The winners of the Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023 are revealed in the February 2023 issue, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)