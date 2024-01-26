Cult men’s grooming brand Horace opens its first London flagship store
Men’s grooming brand Horace has unveiled its first standalone international store outside of its home in France
Cult men’s grooming brand Horace, which was founded by friends Kim Mazzilli and Marc Briant-Terlet, has arrived in London with a 51m2 store in the heart of Covent Garden. Located on 29 Neal Street, the space is the first standalone brick-and-mortar store outside of its various homes in France, which include locations in Paris, Lyon, and Bastille.
This means that UK-based fans of Horace will be able to access the full product collection of skincare, haircare, perfume, and more, in person. (Smaller edits are usually only available in specialist pharmacies and Harrods). ‘In the seven years since we launched, Horace has built a cult following with British guys who really resonate with our blend of clean, inclusive and affordable grooming products,’ says Briant-Terlet. ‘The Covent Garden store means we can connect much better with these customers – and hopefully plenty from further away too!’
Discovering men’s grooming brand Horace in London
Horace was built on the principles of elevated simplicity, and the store’s build reflects those values to a tee. With a simple colour palette (including its signature midnight blue, painted on the exterior and peppered throughout the interior) and the use of materials such as white marble and wood with a light and airy hue, Horace has created a ‘modern, welcoming atmosphere’. The brand even commissioned French portrait artist Gaétan Vaguelsy to create a bespoke piece for the space, fittingly titled L’homme au masque bleu.
‘Horace is built around its community and based on the needs and opinions of its members,’ the brand said in a statement announcing this new venture, also noting that product testing and feedback is the starting point for developing most of its products, which are designed to be both easy to use and highly effective. Everything it produces is at least 94 per cent natural in origin, and contains no sulfates, mineral oils, or silicones, with standouts including tinted skincare, shaving kits, and cleansers and moisturisers that should form the bedrock of any grooming routine.
With face and hair consultations also available in the store, it’s only a matter of time before Horace becomes one of the capital’s go-to shopping destinations for men’s grooming, a category in the beauty industry that is growing exponentially. ‘We’re really proud to be launching the first phase of our international expansion in London – a city we love,’ says Briant-Terlet, ‘and we’re really excited to see how British guys react. Watch this space!’
Horace London is located at 29 Neal St, WC2H 9PR, showcasing the full product collection ranging from £3 to £104. Face and hair consultations are also available.
Hannah Tindle is Beauty & Grooming Editor at Wallpaper*. With ten years of experience working for media titles and brands across the luxury and culture sectors, she brings a breadth of knowledge to the magazine’s beauty vertical, which closely intersects with fashion, art, design, and technology.
