Lucie and Luke Meier exit Jil Sander

After nearly a decade at Jil Sander, wife and husband duo Lucie and Luke Meier are parting ways with the brand. The news came today following their A/W 2025 show, which was unveiled this afternoon in Milan.

Since their appointment in 2017, the couple has steered Jil Sander with quiet precision, building upon the brand’s sharp, clean legacy with emotion-fuelled collections that have proven – time and again – that minimalism can be full of feeling. The pair’s story began in Florence, where they met while respectively on placement courses at prestigious fashion university, Polimoda. Luke went on to become design director at Supreme and later founded OAMC, while Lucie worked at Louis Vuitton and Balenciaga before stepping in as interim creative director at Dior after Raf Simons.

Moving to Milan to take on Jil Sander, the couple have spent the past eight years laying down a sensitive new visual language at the brand, bringing the rigorous aesthetic established by its namesake in 1968 into a sensual new present. Drawing inspiration from nature, Japanese architecture, and ambient music, early collections focused on structural shapes and technical innovation in materials, while later seasons introduced a more fluid poetry into Jil Sander’s world, softening the stiff traditions of tailoring and ideas of power dressing through narratives of romance. Throughout their tenure, the couple has emphasised the importance of craft, working closely with artisans and makers on collections that are as technically refined as they are aesthetically considered.

Jil Sander’s A/W 2025 runway show in Milan today, which is to be their last (Image credit: Courtesy of Jil Sander)

While many brands have struggled in the recent luxury downturn, under the Meier's direction Jil Sander has enjoyed steady commercial growth, maintaining a strong market positioning and opening 18 new stores worldwide. Leading with purpose as a duo, their tenure is a testament to the power of collaboration – reflected not just in the cult status of their accessories and tailoring – but in the community they’ve built around the brand. This is evidenced by their long-standing relationships with certain creatives, such as photographer Chris Rhodes, whose intimate, striking imagery has defined Jil Sander’s campaigns since the Meier’s start, and producer Benji B, who has shaped the distinctive atmospheric soundscapes of their runway shows.

Befitting their story at Jil Sander, the couple’s swansong collection was described as ‘a bright metaphor of love.’ Soundtracked by a crescendoing ‘vortex’ of sounds and voices (assembled by friend Benji B), from the pitch black darkness of the Milan show space emerged a series of looks that sought light – metaphorically, and literally – against the backdrop of a turbulent outside world. Tough textures that signalled danger, like leather jackets, pointy red shoes and metal eyelets, gave way to angelic softness in looks that cleverly harnessed pretty floral prints, girly lace, and feathers which sprung from English wool. Balancing ‘sensitivity and the self-defensiveness of sleaze,’ it was a display of textural eclecticism that only the pair could have created – and a celebration of all they have built together at the house.

‘We’re just lucky to have a medium that we can express ourselves through,’ the pair said of their specific approach, speaking to Wallpaper* in 2023. ‘Collections are an interesting thing, because it’s a little bit like a timestamp on a period, right? We’re always evolving as people and our ideas are always progressing and are always changing. Fashion is exhilarating, because it’s a dialogue with what's going on in the world.’



