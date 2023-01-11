Loewe marks the Year of the Rabbit with limited-edition bunny bags and candles
This Lunar New Year, Loewe celebrates the Year of the Rabbit with a collection of bunny-shaped designs
This Lunar New Year, Loewe is marking the Year of the Rabbit with a new twist on its iconic ‘bunny bag’, as well as new ready-to-wear, charms, and limited-edition candles.
Loewe’s Year of the Rabbit collection
Part of the brand’s animal-inspired bag collection, alongside elephants, whales, turtles, and monkeys, the classic bunny bag encapsulates Loewe’s characteristic blend of impeccable craftsmanship with playful aesthetics. The new holiday edition reimagines the original shape, with the bunny ears tied in a symbolic ‘knot’, representing human connection and good fortune.
The same tied-ears signature appears across a series of bags, including limited-edition versions of the ‘Bunny Pocket’ in classic calfskin, nugget-sized ‘Hammock Bunny’ in nappa calfskin, and raffia and calfskin ‘Bunny Bucket’ bags.
In addition to the bags, the brand has launched bunny charms – in nappa calfskin and featuring pom-pom tails, a zip top and a keyring hoop. There are also T-shirts and sweatshirts, all in the Year of the Rabbit capsule collection’s colourways of Peach Bloom, Ghost, and Dark Yellow, and decorated with the outline of the pattern used by Loewe artisans to create the knotted rabbit ears.
A final cute indulgence, Loewe has produced luxury candles in the shape of a rabbit looking upwards, which are fragranced with a delicate scent of white chocolate, rice, caramel, vanilla and cream, and are available in the same Peach Bloom, Dark Yellow and Ghost colourways.
Bunny candle, £180 (opens in new tab); Bunny charm, £325 (opens in new tab); Bunny Pocket bag, £595 (opens in new tab); Hammock Nugget bunny bag, £2,250 (opens in new tab)
See the full Year of the Rabbit collection at loewe.com (opens in new tab)
Mary Cleary is the Beauty & Grooming Editor of Wallpaper*. Having been with the brand since 2017, she became an editor in February 2020 with the launch of the brand’s new beauty & grooming channel. Her work seeks to offer a new perspective on beauty, focusing on the pioneering personalities, product designs, and transformative trends within the industry.
