In bloom: a flower-filled Loewe café has popped up at Matchesfashion

The anthurium flower – with its glossy red heart-shaped leaves and vivid yellow spadix – bloomed across Jonathan Anderson’s S/S 2023 womenswear collection for Loewe, held in September 2022 in Paris’ Gendarmerie Nationale-Garde Républicaine. Rendered in fibreglass, it was a motif throughout – whether as an enormous corsage on a dress, or sprouting from a heeled sandal. ‘A product of nature that looks like an object of design,’ said the designer at the time of its visual appeal.

Opening today (13 April 2023) at Matchesfashion’s 5 Carlos Place, London – the retailer’s townhouse which doubles as a physical store and events space – ‘The World of Loewe’ puts the anthurium flower at its centre with an immersive installation. Featuring an enormous blown-up version of one of the anthurium-adorned shoes (worn in the show itself by Bones and All actress Taylor Russell) and various products from the collection, the takeover will run in the space for the next month, heralding the arrival of spring.

‘The World of Loewe’ at Matchesfashion’s 5 Carlos Place

To celebrate its opening weekend, a special Loewe café (‘The Loewe Cafe at 5 Carlos Place’) has been opened on the townhouse’s top floor, featuring a menu by chef and food artist Imogen Kwok, known for her vivid multisensory banquets, which often draw on contemporary art for inspiration. The café will provide a culinary accompaniment to the collection with dishes that reflect its colours and shapes. ’Vibrant, whimsical and elegant,’ states Matchesfashion of the various dishes, which span brunch and afternoon tea.

Complimentary to 5 Carlos Place guests, the café will be open from 13 – 15 April, from 10am – 6pm daily. The installation itself runs until 13 May 2023.

The Loewe Cafe at 5 Carlos Place, London, W1K 3AP

