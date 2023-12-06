Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with fashion features editor Jack Moss

I spend an embarrassingly large amount of my day scrolling online shopping websites, so to be given carte blanche to collate a gift guide simply involved a quick shuffle of my bookmarks. Though the selection is unashamedly created with my own wish list in mind – friends and family take note – each of these entries nonetheless doubles as a gift suggestion for the style-conscious people in your life, from an XXL Loewe tote to olfactory perfection from Celine.

Wallpaper* gift guide by fashion features editor Jack Moss

A collegiate cap

Stefan Cooke Navy Monogram Cap, £94, available at SSENSE (Image credit: Courtesy of Stefan Cooke)

Having long been a fan of Stefan Cooke’s work – the London-based label is helmed by the eponymous Cooke and partner Jake Burt, both Central Saint Martins graduates – I appreciated the addition of this ’SC’ monogram-branded cap with which to pledge my allegiance publically. A riff on collegiate uniforms in the pair’s distinct style, it serves as a much-needed replacement for my current (well worn) Nike cap.

An instant skin refresher

111Skin Cyro De-Puffing Facial Mask, £22 (available at Selfridges) (Image credit: Courtesy of 111Skin)

I have tried my fair share of sheet masks, though none comes close to those by 111Skin, which are more than worth their price tag. They will come in especially useful during seasonal festivities, instantly refreshing the face after over-indulgence, and, depending on the selection, will also brighten, lift or firm. I’ve selected the 111Skin Cyro De-Puffing Facial Mask, which – like an ice bath for the face – cools, de-puffs and soothes inflammation, the perfect balm for mornings after. Store in the fridge for ultimate effect.

A neat bedside table

USM Haller Side Table, £729.53, available from USM (Image credit: Courtesy of USM)

Having recently recarpeted my bedroom, I've shifted the search to furniture to populate it. Top of my list is USM Haller Side Table, a perfectly proportioned bedside table available in the Swiss brand’s streamlined, functional style – and available in a multitude of powder-coated steel hues. Currently, my eyes are drawn to the bold tones of orange, green or yellow, though it changes daily.

A playfully layered shirt

Commission Layered Shirt, £452, available at SSENSE (Image credit: Courtesy of Commission)

I don’t think I have ever been asked where an item of clothing is from as much as when I wear one of my shirts from Commission – from colleagues in fashion to taxi drivers. It’s because the designers Dylan Cao and Jin Kay do such a great job at reworking archetypal garments in unexpected ways, from cowboy shirts to denim jeans and football shirts. Next on my list is this shirt, with playfully layered plaid sleeves – perfect over a crisp white tank top (though really, I’d be satisfied with anything from the A/W 2023 collection).

A perfect Puzzle

Loewe Puzzle Fold XXL Tote Bag, £2,950, available from Mytheresa (Image credit: Courtesy of Loewe)

When it comes to dream purchases, I’m determined to make this supersized Loewe tote – inspired by the geometric lines of the house’s signature Puzzle bag – my next work-slash-gym bag. Plus, despite its XXL proportions, it folds entirely flat to save space in your wardrobe.

A slick sheen

Rouge Hermès Lip Balm, £62, available from Selfridges (Image credit: Courtesy of Hermès)

The Wallpaper* office-approved lip balm of choice – its beeswax and candelilla wax formulation will keep lips from drying out in even the harshest elements (leaving a gentle sheen in the process). Plus, the Pierre Hardy-designed packaging is beautiful and satisfyingly weighty, arriving in an Hermès orange box which is perfect for gifting.

A seaweed facial

Haeckels Facial, from £70, available from Haeckels (Image credit: Courtesy of Haeckels)

The best facial in London (in my opinion). At the newly renovated Haeckels House on east London’s Broadway market, the Margate-founded brand melds its nature-infused formulations with high-tech machines that quite literally leave you glowing. I’d recommend the Oxygen and Algae Plump facial for a pre-Christmas tone-up, and the Revive and Restore – with signature seaweed mask, still farmed in Margate – to drain away the indulgences of the season in the weeks after. They also offer gift cards.

A touch of design magic

Bottega Veneta Ostrich-Effect Leather Tie, £410, available from Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Courtesy of Bottega Veneta)

An ostrich-effect leather tie by Bottega Veneta – need I say more? Upgrade any shirt with this piece of design magic, part of Matthieu Blazy’s brilliant A/W 2023 show. Other iterations come in smooth black or pebble-grey leather, while a knotted tie clip completes the look.

A lasting scent

Celine Parade Eau de Parfum 100ml, £215, available from Celine (Image credit: Courtesy of Celine )

Hedi Slimane’s library of fragrances at Celine is true olfactory perfection, though my favourite – since the line launched in 2019 – has always been Parade, a fresh bergamot-laced scent with notes of neroli, vetiver and oak moss, with a powdery, musky finish (which lasts). Crowning it all is the hefty glass bottle, with art deco-inspired bevelled glass and black monogram-decorated lid, the perfect adornment to your bathroom shelf.

A shrunken zip-up

Extreme Cashmere Grey Zip-Up Sweater, €700, available from Extreme Cashmere (Image credit: Courtesy of Extreme Cashmere)

I am evangelical about Extreme Cashmere, the Amsterdam-based label which produces a multi-hued all-cashmere wardrobe – from balaclavas to jumpers and T-shirts. Keen to add to my growing collection of pieces I own from the brand, this just-shrunken sweater – which can be worn by men and women – comes in the perfect marl grey.

