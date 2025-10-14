Loewe launches its most exclusive fragrances yet

Over the past few years, Loewe has made its name synonymous with craft; and now, as the brand enters a new era, its latest fragrance launch solidifies that association. The Crafted Collection sees Loewe Perfumes launch its most elevated fragrances yet, with three scents each dedicated to a singular note – oud, iris and vanilla – filtered through the brand’s signature idiosyncratic lens.

The fragrances

(Image credit: Loewe)

The fragrance notes that Crafted Collection takes as starting points are some of the most common in perfumery, which makes it all the more impressive that each fragrance smells distinctly different from any other perfumes I’ve encountered before. Roasted Vanilla is the warmest scent within the collection, with a creamy heart complicated by the peculiar spiciness of pink pepper and the alcoholic sweetness of cognac.

Bittersweet Oud is, unsurprisingly, the most opulent of the three scents, but not so much that it should scare off those who are wary of oud scents. In fact, this oud is brightened with a touch of bitter orange and is softened by the addition of sandalwood, a slightly more delicate, earthy note.

(Image credit: Loewe)

Then there is the collection’s most accessible fragrance and its most delicate scent, Iris Root. At its core, it has the powdery, creamy quality that is typical of Iris and which elevates the natural warmth of skin. Its unique character, however, comes from the addition of herbaceous angelica seed and citrusy timut pepper.

The vessels

(Image credit: Loewe)

The scents are housed in weighty, handblown glass vessels with naturally formed bubbles creating a unique pattern on each, and a tactile granite cap finishing it off. When placed on a shelf or counter, they look like small sculptures, a testament to Loewe’s dedication to transforming even the simplest objects into a showcase for exceptional craft.

It’s not the first time the brand has done this with its perfume bottles. Last year, it unveiled a selection of its signature Botanical Rainbow scents – Loewe 001, Loewe Earth and Loewe Agua Drop – adorned with porcelain carnation caps designed by fellow Spanish brand Lladró. Known for its exceptional ability to render porcelain into lifelike forms, Lladró handcrafted and individually painted each of the carnation’s serrated petals, no matter how small.

Of course, the Botanical Rainbow collection itself is also a work of notable design. The collection comprises almost 30 fragrances that, when lined up together, create a rainbow of hues, from metallic fuchsia to emerald green, sunshine yellow to a subtle off-white. And then there are the ribbed terracotta pots from Loewe’s cult candle collection, which are inspired by a 5th-century BC Greek mug that former creative director Jonathan Anderson bought at auction.

The smelling station inside Loewe's Crafted Collection pop-up in conjunction with Frieze London 2025 (Image credit: Loewe)

As Cruelles told us when the Lladró and Loewe collaboration launched, ‘Loewe has such a strong, ongoing dedication to excellence in craft and a deep respect for its Spanish roots.’ The Crafted Collection is a testament to that, and those who are in London this week can delve into the collection’s creation at a pop-up installation at 109 Bond Street. Inside, visitors will find a ‘smelling station’ where they can experience notes found within the three scents, as well as retro TV screens displaying clips from the brand’s new campaign (starring Loewe’s celebrated new director Eva Victor), and a bar upstairs serving bubble tea and matcha – an ideal secret spot for relaxing before returning to the hustle of Freeze.



The Crafted Collection pop-up, 109 Bond Street, London W1S 1EG, 14 – 19 October 2025; perfumesloewe.com