Forever Valentino: inside the Italian house’s most comprehensive exhibition yet
Qatar Museums and Maison Valentino present ‘Forever Valentino’ at Doha’s M7 hub, an homage to founder Valentino Garavani which spans 1959 to present day
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
‘Forever Valentino’, a new exhibition in Doha, Qatar, marks the Italian house’s most comprehensive exhibition yet, leading viewers on a colourful journey through Valentino past and present with over 200 pieces which span its beginnings in 1959 to the current tenure of creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Held at M7, Msheireb Downtown Doha’s design hub, it also coincides with the continuing birthday celebrations of house founder Valentino Garavani who turned 90 this past May.
‘The title of the exhibition says it all. Forever,’ Piccioli tells Wallpaper*. ‘The value of maison Valentino is timeless, it reveals its authenticity by constantly evolving. 60 years of this experience were made possible by the work of a couturier named Valentino Garavani, whose vision is still meaningful for today. Our conscious heritage has always moved forward, towards the future and the complexity of humanity. This balance moved my aesthetic idea of the exhibition, which is a perspective, not a retrospective, an act of love.’
’Forever Valentino’ at Doha’s M7 hub
‘Forever Valentino’ is curated by artistic director of the New Museum New York, Massimilano Gioni and fashion critic Alexander Fury, in collaboration with Piccioli. The panoramic installation – featuring mannequins by La Rosa, known for its made-in-Italy recycled and sustainable designs – features both recognisable and rarely seen pieces, designed over the years for Elizabeth Taylor, Jacqueline Kennedy and Zendaya, among others. Valentino’s home city of Rome is a particular focus, evoked in the exhibition’s scenography, but also in the pieces themselves which trace the house’s roots in Romanesque design, architecture and la dolce vita.
‘The legacy of Valentino Garavani – and therefore the meaning of Valentino – is to celebrate beauty, in all its incarnations, from every walk of life and every period of time,’ adds Fury. ‘That noble quest, that ceaseless search for and celebration of beauty to better the world is, for me, Forever Valentino.’
The collaboration comes as part of Qatar Creates, a year-round cultural movement aimed at championing arts, culture and fashion in Qatar led by Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, sister to the Emir of Qatar, who is tasked with boosting Qatar’s cultural programmes. Earlier this week, the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize 2022 also took place in Doha, celebrating young fashion talent from the MENA region, for which Piccioli was a judge.
Forever Valentino runs at Gallery 1 and 2, M7, in Msheireb Downtown Doha, from 28 October 2022 to 1 April 2023.
valentino.com (opens in new tab)
Martha Elliott is the Junior Digital News Editor at Wallpaper*. After graduating from university she worked in arts-based behavioural therapy, then embarked on a career in journalism, joining Wallpaper* at the start of 2022. She reports on art, design and architecture, as well as covering regular news stories across all channels.
-
Faith Ringgold on capturing the complexity of the American experience: ‘It takes courage to be free’
We interview Faith Ringgold, whose major retrospective exhibition ‘American People’ runs until 27 November at the de Young Musuem, San Francisco
By Aindrea Emelife • Published
-
Cartier’s flagship Paris boutique reopens on rue de la Paix
Step inside this Cartier Paris boutique, open once again following a two-year renovation
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Marc Newson’s all-blue designs go on show in Athens
Gagosian gallery Athens presents new blue furniture and objects by Marc Newson
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Low-impact luxury sneakers for a greener footprint
Chloé, Prada and Valentino Garavani debut environmentally conscious, low-impact sneakers
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Wondrous women’s winter boots for staying warm in style
Bolster your cooler-season style now. Step into the best women’s winter boots, as recommended by the Wallpaper* fashion desk
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Handbag brands: how to invest in a classic this autumn
Handbag designers propose streamlined shapes which are proportioned to perfection
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Summer party dresses: up your glamour game
How to navigate ocassion wear in a heatwave? These party dresses will dial up the drama
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Kim Jones mines the Dior archives and couture techniques to embellish the modern man
By Dal Chodha • Published
-
Valentino and Birkenstock’s camouflage collaboration
The Roman couture house and German lifestyle label unveil an army-inspired take on the Arizona sandal, stamped with a VLTN logo
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Wicker bags weaving style magic for summer
We’ll soon be embarking into our sun-drenched summer destinations, so it’s natural we’re craving stylish, beach-ready pieces
By Morgane Nyfeler • Published
-
Simone Rocha’s Moncler Genius collaboration attends to thrill-seekers and frill-seekers alike
By Laura Hawkins • Published