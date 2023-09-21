This season’s enveloping women’s outerwear, captured on the streets of Paris
From runway to reality: this season’s finest women’s outerwear captured by photographer Valentin Hennequin and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes in Paris
The last days of September signal the departing of summer and the arrival of autumn, making it an apt time to consider your wardrobe for the season ahead. Notably, it is time to select enveloping outerwear – whether a coat, jacket, blazer or warming knit – to shield against the changing elements and rapidly falling temperatures.
Captured by French photographer Valentin Hennequin and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, this season’s finest women’s outerwear is photographed on the streets of Paris and first shown in the October 2023 Guest Editors’ issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now). Comprising looks from Max Mara, Givenchy, Ferragamo and more, it is an exercise in translating the runway to reality.
A/W 2023’s enveloping women’s outerwear
Expect amped-up and billowing silhouettes – whether the perfect broad-shouldered suede jacket by Prada, an elegant, elongated black coat by Gucci, or piled-up layers of beige and brown from Louis Vuitton – alongside inflections of bourgeois Parisian style in the knitwear and accessories to match.
Drawn from the A/W 2023 collections shown earlier this year, consider this your headstart on your autumn and winter wardrobe – with each piece just classic enough to last for seasons to come.
Model: Clea Beuret at Women. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Tosh at Streeters. Make-up: Tiziana Raimondo at Home Agency using Byredo. Photography assistant: Greg Ponthus. Fashion assistant: Sabrina Leina.
A version of this article appears in the October 2023 Guest Editors issue of Wallpaper*, on sale now available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
