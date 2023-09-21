This season’s enveloping women’s outerwear, captured on the streets of Paris

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The last days of September signal the departing of summer and the arrival of autumn, making it an apt time to consider your wardrobe for the season ahead. Notably, it is time to select enveloping outerwear – whether a coat, jacket, blazer or warming knit – to shield against the changing elements and rapidly falling temperatures.

Captured by French photographer Valentin Hennequin and styled by Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes, this season’s finest women’s outerwear is photographed on the streets of Paris and first shown in the October 2023 Guest Editors’ issue of Wallpaper* (on international newsstands now). Comprising looks from Max Mara, Givenchy, Ferragamo and more, it is an exercise in translating the runway to reality.

A/W 2023’s enveloping women’s outerwear

Coat, £4,415; roll-neck, £350; trousers, £530, all by Max Mara. Shoes, £630, by Proenza Schouler (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Expect amped-up and billowing silhouettes – whether the perfect broad-shouldered suede jacket by Prada, an elegant, elongated black coat by Gucci, or piled-up layers of beige and brown from Louis Vuitton – alongside inflections of bourgeois Parisian style in the knitwear and accessories to match.

Drawn from the A/W 2023 collections shown earlier this year, consider this your headstart on your autumn and winter wardrobe – with each piece just classic enough to last for seasons to come.

Jacket, £5,150; waistcoat, price on request; trousers, £3,650; scarf (around waist), £690, all by Louis Vuitton. Shoes, £630, by Proenza Schouler. Earrings, £295, by Completedworks (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £10,815, by Ferragamo. Earrings, £255, by Completedworks (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £1,350; gilet (underneath), £890; trousers, £590; gloves, £290; bag, price on request, all by MM6 Maison Margiela (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £1,990; top, £1,590; skirt, £1,190; bag, price on request, all by Givenchy. Shoes, £630, by Proenza Schouler. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £2,950; shirt (underneath), £1,150, both by Issey Miyake. Shoes, £920, by Miu Miu (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £845; shirt, price on request; trousers, £480, all by Sportmax. Hat, £900, by Burberry (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jumper, price on request, by JW Anderson. Earrings, price on request, by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Top; trousers, both price on request, by Loewe (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, price on request; skirt, £490; trousers, £520, all by Victoria Beckham. Shoes, £630, by Proenza Schouler. Necklace, £430, by Sportmax. Gloves, £441, by Ines (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £3,890; sunglasses, £255; bag, price on request, all by Gucci (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £5,300; jumper, £920; skirt, £825, all by Prada (Image credit: Photography by Valentin Hennequin, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Model: Clea Beuret at Women. Casting: Ikki Casting at The Art Board. Hair: Tosh at Streeters. Make-up: Tiziana Raimondo at Home Agency using Byredo. Photography assistant: Greg Ponthus. Fashion assistant: Sabrina Leina.

A version of this article appears in the October 2023 Guest Editors issue of Wallpaper*, on sale now available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today