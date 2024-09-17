These Dior biker boots capture the liberated spirit of the 1960s

The Dior D-Quest boots first appeared as part of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s A/W 2024 collection, which was inspired by Marc Bohan’s 1960s-founded Miss Dior line

Dior D-Quest Leather Boots
D-Quest black supple calfskin leather thigh boots, £2,190, by Dior (available from dior.com)
(Image credit: Photography by Neil Godwin at Future Studios for Wallpaper*)
The liberated spirit of the ‘Miss Dior’ line, introduced by Marc Bohan in 1967, infuses Maria Grazia Chiuri’s A/W24 collection for the Parisian house. Marking Dior’s first foray into ready-to-wear, whereby customers could purchase the house’s clothing without the need for lengthy couture fittings, Chiuri drew inspiration from the fluidity and ease of the line’s garments, which were designed by Bohan’s assistant Philippe Guibourgé. ‘A moment of creative freedom,’ described Chiuri of the era, reimagined by the Italian designer in a collection of vivid colour and abbreviated, 1960s-inspired silhouettes, as well as a ‘Miss Dior’ motif scrawled, graffiti-style, across skirts and jackets.

Dior’s D-Quest biker boot: capturing the spirit of the 1960s

Dior A/W 2024 runway show

The boots as they featured in Dior’s A/W 2024 runway show, which drew inspiration from Marc Bohan’s Miss Dior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Dior)

For footwear, Chiuri turned to the biker book, a longtime emblem of freedom that conjures visions of the open road and a symbolic escape from societal conforms. Meshed here with the ‘house’s couture codes’ – notably a ‘Christian Dior Paris’ emblem that runs across the decorative strap – the ‘D-Quest’ boot, crafted in calfskin leather, captures the A/W 2024 collection's spirited mood. It is a vision, says Chiuri, of ‘pluralistic, autonomous, and versatile femininity’, part of her ongoing exploration of contemporary womanhood – a hallmark of her tenure thus far.

Dior’s ‘D-Quest’ thigh-high biker boots are available from dior.com and in international boutiques, £2,190.

