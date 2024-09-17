These Dior biker boots capture the liberated spirit of the 1960s
The Dior D-Quest boots first appeared as part of Maria Grazia Chiuri’s A/W 2024 collection, which was inspired by Marc Bohan’s 1960s-founded Miss Dior line
The liberated spirit of the ‘Miss Dior’ line, introduced by Marc Bohan in 1967, infuses Maria Grazia Chiuri’s A/W24 collection for the Parisian house. Marking Dior’s first foray into ready-to-wear, whereby customers could purchase the house’s clothing without the need for lengthy couture fittings, Chiuri drew inspiration from the fluidity and ease of the line’s garments, which were designed by Bohan’s assistant Philippe Guibourgé. ‘A moment of creative freedom,’ described Chiuri of the era, reimagined by the Italian designer in a collection of vivid colour and abbreviated, 1960s-inspired silhouettes, as well as a ‘Miss Dior’ motif scrawled, graffiti-style, across skirts and jackets.
Dior’s D-Quest biker boot: capturing the spirit of the 1960s
For footwear, Chiuri turned to the biker book, a longtime emblem of freedom that conjures visions of the open road and a symbolic escape from societal conforms. Meshed here with the ‘house’s couture codes’ – notably a ‘Christian Dior Paris’ emblem that runs across the decorative strap – the ‘D-Quest’ boot, crafted in calfskin leather, captures the A/W 2024 collection's spirited mood. It is a vision, says Chiuri, of ‘pluralistic, autonomous, and versatile femininity’, part of her ongoing exploration of contemporary womanhood – a hallmark of her tenure thus far.
Dior’s ‘D-Quest’ thigh-high biker boots are available from dior.com and in international boutiques, £2,190.
This article appears in the October 2024 Guest Editors’ Issue of Wallpaper* available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*, joining the team in 2022. Having previously been the digital features editor at AnOther and digital editor at 10 and 10 Men magazines, he has also contributed to titles including i-D, Dazed, 10 Magazine, Mr Porter’s The Journal and more, while also featuring in Dazed: 32 Years Confused: The Covers, published by Rizzoli. He is particularly interested in the moments when fashion intersects with other creative disciplines – notably art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and reporting from international fashion weeks. Across his career, he has interviewed the fashion industry’s leading figures, including Rick Owens, Pieter Mulier, Jonathan Anderson, Grace Wales Bonner, Christian Lacroix, Kate Moss and Manolo Blahnik.
