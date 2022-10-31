Best of A/W 2022: the season’s defining looks, captured by photographer Thomas Rousset

The best looks of A/W 2022 shot in a series of surreal juxtapositions by French photographer Thomas Rousset in collaboration with Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes – a blueprint for dressing for the season ahead

Model in black mac by Balenciaga and sunglasses on pink background
Left, coat, £9,650, by Balenciaga. Shoes, £850, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £395, by Completedworks. Sunglasses, £550, by Akoni. Right, earrings (large), €390; earrings (small), €490, both by Colville
By Jack Moss
published
Contributions from
Thomas Rousset - Photography

Taken from our November 2022 Art Issue (on newsstands now), an exploration of the A/W 2022 womenswear collections by French photographer Thomas Rousset and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes. In the surreal images, a series of unexpected objects – a punnet of eggs, a car tire, a bath towel – are juxtaposed with the looks of the season, from the carved waist of a grey wool Sportmax overcoat, to a frisson of faux fur from Gucci, or a sculptural dress from Matthieu Blazy’s debut at Bottega Veneta which captures this season’s fixation with silhouette and form (an array of covetable accessories sit alongside). Together, it is a blueprint for dressing for the autumn and winter months ahead. 

‘We wanted to make a series that combines in a simple way, a look and a still life,’ says Rousset of the images. ‘We tried to play with the lines and textures of the clothes in order to have cohesion with the shapes and materials of the still life.’

The A/W 2022 collections captured by Thomas Rousset

Black dior sunglasses resting on black tire

Sunglasses, £450, by Dior

Model with back to camera in cinched waist grey overcoat

Jacket, £1,055; handbag, £885, both by Sportmax. Earrings, £395, by Completedworks

Model in fax fur coat and tights

Coat, £5,890, by Gucci. Shoes, £850, by Chanel. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks. Tights, £22, by Falke

Padded Loewe bag resting on wiggly brick

Bag, £2,400, by Loewe

Close up of silver Hermes belt buckle

Belt, £2,250, by Hermès

Model in Christopher Kane dress with leather details

Dress, £1,995, by Christopher Kane. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks

Model in Prada furry hood parka, vest, sheer skirt and black Jimmy Choo heels

Jacket, £7,200; top, £690; skirt, £1,590, all by Prada. Shoes, £850, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks

Black heeled Jimmy Choo boots standing on circular table

Boots, £1,255, by Jimmy Choo. Low black round timber table, price on request, by MAH Gallery

Twisted structured Louis Vuitton bracelet by sliced in half melon

Bracelet, £900, by Louis Vuitton. ‘Slit’ oblong side table, £479, by Hay

Close up of model in Bottega Veneta structured shoulder dress and earrings

Dress, £2,560; earrings, £830, both by Bottega Veneta

Model leans over in black Victoria Beckham knee-length dress

Dress, £1,450, by Victoria Beckham. Shoes, £850, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks. Tights, £22, by Falke

Fendi bag sits on table covered with coloured bath towel

Bag, £2,150, by Fendi Bath towel in Mint, £55, by Tekla

A version of this article appears in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!

Model: Daniela Kocianova at The Squad Management. Casting: Svea Casting Hair: Maarit Niemela at Bryant Artists using Olaplex. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Saint Luke using Chanel Demander La Lune and Chanel Le Lift Pro. Manicurist: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior Hand Cream. Set design: Maya Angeli. Set assistant: Lily Purbrick. Photography assistant: Kurt Fairbairn. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt.

Jack Moss
Fashion Features Editor

Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands. 

With contributions from
