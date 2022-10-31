Best of A/W 2022: the season’s defining looks, captured by photographer Thomas Rousset
The best looks of A/W 2022 shot in a series of surreal juxtapositions by French photographer Thomas Rousset in collaboration with Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes – a blueprint for dressing for the season ahead
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Taken from our November 2022 Art Issue (on newsstands now), an exploration of the A/W 2022 womenswear collections by French photographer Thomas Rousset and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes. In the surreal images, a series of unexpected objects – a punnet of eggs, a car tire, a bath towel – are juxtaposed with the looks of the season, from the carved waist of a grey wool Sportmax overcoat, to a frisson of faux fur from Gucci, or a sculptural dress from Matthieu Blazy’s debut at Bottega Veneta which captures this season’s fixation with silhouette and form (an array of covetable accessories sit alongside). Together, it is a blueprint for dressing for the autumn and winter months ahead.
‘We wanted to make a series that combines in a simple way, a look and a still life,’ says Rousset of the images. ‘We tried to play with the lines and textures of the clothes in order to have cohesion with the shapes and materials of the still life.’
The A/W 2022 collections captured by Thomas Rousset
A version of this article appears in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!
Model: Daniela Kocianova at The Squad Management. Casting: Svea Casting Hair: Maarit Niemela at Bryant Artists using Olaplex. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Saint Luke using Chanel Demander La Lune and Chanel Le Lift Pro. Manicurist: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior Hand Cream. Set design: Maya Angeli. Set assistant: Lily Purbrick. Photography assistant: Kurt Fairbairn. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt.
Jack Moss is the Fashion Features Editor at Wallpaper*. Having previously held roles at 10, 10 Men and AnOther magazines, he joined the team in 2022. His work has a particular focus on the moments where fashion and style intersect with other creative disciplines – among them art and design – as well as championing a new generation of international talent and profiling the industry’s leading figures and brands.
-
Discover the brands redefining the marijuana experience
Contemporary brands have made efforts to redesign the experience of marijuana: these the names to look out for, from community-centered dispensaries to elegant objects
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Halloween architecture: building design in horror films
Halloween architecture and the intricate building design that's transformed horror films
By JoliAmour DuBose-Morris • Published
-
Explore Dutch Design Week 2022
We bring you the best of Dutch Design Week 2022, from exhibitions to experimental design presented over the ten-day festival in Eindhoven
By Giovanna Dunmall • Published
-
A closer look at Gaetano Pesce’s colourful set for Bottega Veneta
Comprising a poured resin floor and 400 unique chairs, Gaetano Pesce created the set for Matthieu Blazy’s sophomore outing at Bottega Veneta this past weekend in Milan – a demonstration of the designer, artist and architect’s humanist style
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Onitsuka Tiger’s latest collection is inspired by Japanese minimalism
Shown as part of Milan Fashion Week, Andrea Pompilio’s S/S 2023 collection for Onitsuka Tiger melds sportswear inspirations with the ‘subtractive aesthetic' of Japanese minimalism
By Jack Moss • Published
-
In conversation: when Giorgio Armani met Paul Smith
As part of our October 2022 issue, featuring guest editor Giorgio Armani, the two legendary fashion designers talk shop, discussing everything from role models and career highs to their strong Italian and British roots
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Revisit Celine Homme S/S 2023 in this Hedi Slimane-directed short film
In June, Hedi Slimane returned to Paris’ Palais de Tokyo – having shown a Dior Homme collection there two decades prior – to show his S/S 2023 menswear collection for Celine. A new film by the designer captures the frenzy around the road-blocking show
By Jack Moss • Published
-
This summer’s most luxurious beach bags
Elevate your swimsuit this summer with holiday-ready handbags from Celine, Chanel, Hermès and more
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Icicle, the cross-continental label championing sustainability for 25 years
On the arrival of a new collection, ‘Hemp Up’, womenswear artistic director Bénédicte Laloux tells Wallpaper* the story behind minimally minded fashion label Icicle
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Loewe’s ‘readymade’ heels give outfits a Surrealist flourish
The head of a rose, a bar of soap, a candle dripping with wax – Loewe’s surreal heels see creative director Jonathan Anderson draw inspiration from artist Man Ray’s ‘readymades’
By Laura Hawkins • Published
-
Trench redux: the designers reimagining the outerwear staple for a new season
From Loewe to Celine, this season’s most striking trench coats, whether timeless silhouettes or outré interpretations
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published