Best of A/W 2022: the season’s defining looks, captured by photographer Thomas Rousset

Taken from our November 2022 Art Issue (on newsstands now), an exploration of the A/W 2022 womenswear collections by French photographer Thomas Rousset and Wallpaper* fashion director Jason Hughes. In the surreal images, a series of unexpected objects – a punnet of eggs, a car tire, a bath towel – are juxtaposed with the looks of the season, from the carved waist of a grey wool Sportmax overcoat, to a frisson of faux fur from Gucci, or a sculptural dress from Matthieu Blazy’s debut at Bottega Veneta which captures this season’s fixation with silhouette and form (an array of covetable accessories sit alongside). Together, it is a blueprint for dressing for the autumn and winter months ahead.

‘We wanted to make a series that combines in a simple way, a look and a still life,’ says Rousset of the images. ‘We tried to play with the lines and textures of the clothes in order to have cohesion with the shapes and materials of the still life.’

The A/W 2022 collections captured by Thomas Rousset

Sunglasses, £450, by Dior (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £1,055; handbag, £885, both by Sportmax. Earrings, £395, by Completedworks (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Coat, £5,890, by Gucci. Shoes, £850, by Chanel. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks. Tights, £22, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bag, £2,400, by Loewe (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Belt, £2,250, by Hermès (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,995, by Christopher Kane. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Jacket, £7,200; top, £690; skirt, £1,590, all by Prada. Shoes, £850, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Boots, £1,255, by Jimmy Choo. Low black round timber table, price on request, by MAH Gallery (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bracelet, £900, by Louis Vuitton. ‘Slit’ oblong side table, £479, by Hay (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £2,560; earrings, £830, both by Bottega Veneta (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Dress, £1,450, by Victoria Beckham. Shoes, £850, by Jimmy Choo. Earrings, £185, by Completedworks. Tights, £22, by Falke (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Bag, £2,150, by Fendi Bath towel in Mint, £55, by Tekla (Image credit: Photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

A version of this article appears in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today!

Model: Daniela Kocianova at The Squad Management. Casting: Svea Casting Hair: Maarit Niemela at Bryant Artists using Olaplex. Make-up: Sunao Takahashi at Saint Luke using Chanel Demander La Lune and Chanel Le Lift Pro. Manicurist: Sasha Goddard at Saint Luke using Dior Manicure Collection and Miss Dior Hand Cream. Set design: Maya Angeli. Set assistant: Lily Purbrick. Photography assistant: Kurt Fairbairn. Fashion assistant: Kris Bergfeldt.