Adrienne Everett is the yoga instructor practising with Dior, Hermès, Estée Lauder, and more

Yoga instructor Adrienne Everett regularly travels around the world and collaborates with brands including Dior, Hermès, Estée Lauder and Adidas to teach her intensive and varied range of classes to their communities. But while Everett has become something of a celebrity in the wellness world, her journey to a successful career has been anything but straightforward or easy.

Adrienne Everett on practising yoga

Prior to pursuing yoga, Everett had a lucrative career in finance working with the likes of JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, but her life got redirected when a tumultuous emotional relationship led her on a search for solace and, eventually, brought her to yoga. ‘In the face of adversity,’ says Everett, ‘yoga became my sanctuary, allowing me to gather the shattered fragments of my being and rediscover the profound wellspring of emotional resilience within me.’

Yoga practitioner Adrienne Everett A photo posted by hippiewhohustles on

She found yoga to be such a positive force of both refuge and empowerment that she decided to leave finance behind and dedicate her life to teaching others what she found. ‘Yoga has truly been a transformative practice for me, extending beyond the physical realm,’ Everett says. ‘Alongside improved flexibility and strength, it has taught me mindfulness, self-awareness, and emotional resilience. It has a remarkable way of nurturing mental clarity, reducing stress, and promoting a sense of balance and harmony in various aspects of my life. The practice encourages me to live in the present moment and cultivate a deeper understanding of myself. When I’m on my mat, it’s a magical experience of being present and letting go.’

Yoga practitioner Adrienne Everett A photo posted by hippiewhohustles on

‘Different types of yoga cater to varying needs, moods, and times of day,’ says Everett. She recommends trying the type of yoga she teaches most, invigorating Vinyasa, to kickstart your morning with energy. On the other hand, calming Yin or restorative yoga can aid in relaxation after a long day or before bed. Hatha yoga, which tends to be practised at a slower pace and requires poses to be held for a longer period of time, is ‘versatile and can be adapted to different situations’.

When it comes to specific poses, Everett recommends cat-cow stretches to mobilise the spine and wake up the body in the morning. While for sluggishness, a few rounds of sun salutations always help to invigorate the body and mind.

Yoga practitioner Adrienne Everett A photo posted by hippiewhohustles on

Those who sit for extended periods of the day can try incorporating seated stretches such as neck rolls, seated twists, and gentle forward folds into their day to release tension and promote circulation since they ‘can be done discreetly and are effective for maintaining flexibility and comfort throughout the day’.

All in all, Everett hopes that her work dispels the misconception that yoga is only for the ‘flexible, spiritual, or privileged’. Since yoga is, in her words, ‘adaptable and accessible to people of all ages, body types, and backgrounds. It's a journey of self-acceptance and growth that I’m on a mission to share with as many humans as possible.’

