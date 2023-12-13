New Moët & Chandon bar in Berlin is about toasting everyday wins
Yabu Pushelberg designs the Moët & Chandon bar at Berlin department store KaDeWe, an opulent spot to celebrate
The newly opened Moët & Chandon bar in Berlin department store KaDeWe is a chance to take celebrations for the festive season and beyond to another level. Although champagne is often reserved for special occasions and marking major successes, Moët & Chandon wants to redefine what’s celebration-worthy by toasting everyday wins.
As 2023 draws to a close, it is a time for reflection on the passing year’s achievements. Whether yours are big, small or indifferent, the champagne bar is a place to mark them.
Moët & Chandon bar in Berlin
Global design studio Yabu Pushelberg (who earlier in 2023 revealed their interiors for Centurion New York), took on the design of the bar, ensuring it stayed true to the heritage of Moët & Chandon. Embracing the champagne house’s opulent past, the interior features rich cream tones and sensual curves. A VIP room is furnished in a luxurious deep red.
The marble-topped bar is richly crafted and offers first-come-first-served seating, while more private tables are set amid niches in the curvaceous space, the whole interior providing an air of grace, fluidity and intimacy.
George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, founders of Yabu Pushelberg, reflected on the design process: ‘To design for Moët & Chandon is to understand [that] craftsmanship remains the living soul of the champagne house. We are honoured to be entrusted with the challenge of shaping the visual expression of a Moët & Chandon experience.’
Moët & Chandon bar, ‘The Sixth’ food floor of KaDeWe, Tauentzienstraße 21-24, 10789 Berlin, open Monday – Saturday 12–10pm
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
