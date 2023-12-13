New Moët & Chandon bar in Berlin is about toasting everyday wins

The newly opened Moët & Chandon bar in Berlin department store KaDeWe is a chance to take celebrations for the festive season and beyond to another level. Although champagne is often reserved for special occasions and marking major successes, Moët & Chandon wants to redefine what’s celebration-worthy by toasting everyday wins.

As 2023 draws to a close, it is a time for reflection on the passing year’s achievements. Whether yours are big, small or indifferent, the champagne bar is a place to mark them.

Moët & Chandon bar in Berlin

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moet and Chandon)

Global design studio Yabu Pushelberg (who earlier in 2023 revealed their interiors for Centurion New York), took on the design of the bar, ensuring it stayed true to the heritage of Moët & Chandon. Embracing the champagne house’s opulent past, the interior features rich cream tones and sensual curves. A VIP room is furnished in a luxurious deep red.

The VIP room (Image credit: Courtesy of Moet and Chandon)

The marble-topped bar is richly crafted and offers first-come-first-served seating, while more private tables are set amid niches in the curvaceous space, the whole interior providing an air of grace, fluidity and intimacy.

George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg, founders of Yabu Pushelberg, reflected on the design process: ‘To design for Moët & Chandon is to understand [that] craftsmanship remains the living soul of the champagne house. We are honoured to be entrusted with the challenge of shaping the visual expression of a Moët & Chandon experience.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moet and Chandon)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moet and Chandon)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Moet and Chandon)

Moët & Chandon bar, ‘The Sixth’ food floor of KaDeWe, Tauentzienstraße 21-24, 10789 Berlin, open Monday – Saturday 12–10pm

moet.com