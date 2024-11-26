Editorial executive Tianna Williams’ gift guide for holiday hosts

I love gift giving – it's definitely the way I show my love. Throughout the year I jot down ideas of items to buy friends and family, things they have unwittingly mentioned in passing, which I sneakily make note of. I believe the best gifts are surprising-yet-useful, something you wouldn’t buy for yourself, yet will reach for again and again.

Wallpaper* Gift Guide: editorial executive Tianna Williams’ picks

(Image credit: Courtesy of Tianna Williams)

December is the season of entertaining, for sharing intimate moments across the table and catching up with loved ones. Everyone has a unique hosting style, from laid-back and last-minute preppers, to the tablescapers and menu planners. With a touch of Wallpaper* flair, I hope this gift guide serves useful for all of the above, with gifts including slick playing cards by Absak to a Tanqueray No.TEN and Alessi cocktail making collaboration, which will hopefully provide light entertainment when someone forgets to turn the oven on to cook the turkey.

Miranda Keyes glasses for Jermaine Gallacher

Miranda Keyes 'Knoped' wine glass for Jermaine Gallacher is available at jermainegallacher.com.Price available upon request. (Image credit: Courtesy of Miranda Keyes and Jermaine Gallacher)

Intriguing glassware is an effortless way to add sophistication to any table setting. While many people reserve their best glassware or china for special occasions, I like to live by the words of Laila Gohar who told Wallpaper*, ‘Your nicest porcelain should be used whenever you can – every day is an occasion’. Now, Miranda Keyes' glasses for Jermain Gallacher are the epitome of elegance, with a swan-like structure and fluid shape, you can’t help but enjoy the craftsmanship and creativity, an artful delight for any drinks connoisseur.

Arne Jacobsen ice bucket and tongs for Stelton

Arne Jacobsen ice bucket 1 l. for Stelton is EUR 199,00. Available at stelton.comt (Image credit: Courtesy of Stelton)

A gift that you’ll reach for over and over again, the Arne Jacobsen ice bucket and tongs are a minimalist marvel. Made from stainless steel the set is a timeless home-bar staple, a perfect accompaniment for any spirit on the rocks.

Tanqueray No.TEN and Alessi cocktail set

Tanqueray No.TEN Gin x Alessi Tending Box Mixing Kit is £200 and available at www.thebar.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Tanqueray)

I love a cocktail, but then again, who doesn't? To master a perfect concoction is an amalgamation of art and science, which can be helped with Tanqueray No. TEN and Alessi cocktail gift set. Not only does it come with Tanqueray No. TEN, it also looks beautiful with a copper cocktail shaker accompanied with a stirrer and ‘Quadri Combo Jigger’, for those who appreciate both the precision of mixology and exceptional design.

Jolene Bakery apron

(Image credit: Courtesy of Jolene Bakery)

I firmly believe that just as food is made to be eaten, a kitchen is made to be messy. Even for the tidiest of bread-makers, a robust apron is an ideal gifting option. London’s beloved bakery and restaurant Jolene know how to design an apron with functionality in mind, and its caramel coloured bakery apron is as perfect for in the kitchen as it is pottering around the garden. Made by Blackhorse Lane Ateliers and designed by chefs, this apron is made to withstand whatever is thrown at it.

Zesty lemon squeezers

Lemon Squeezer, Trio by Gohar World is £82.00 available at gohar.world (Image credit: Courtesy of Gohar World)

Quirky and cute, I have had my eyes on these lemon squeezers for a while. A practical yet decorative tabletop accompaniment, they're perfect for adding a little zest to mealtimes.

Abask playing cards

F. Hammann Leather Playing Cards Set is £158 and available at Abask (Image credit: Courtesy of Abask)

Those who know me know I always carry a deck of playing cards in my bag wherever I go. Abask’s playing cards are an ode to time-honoured tradition. The cards are contained in a slick leather box with suede lining and handmade by Germany’s oldest leather goods manufacturer, F. Hammann. This gift is designed to be a treasured keep-sake.

Malin and Goetz cannabis perfume oil

(Image credit: Courtesy of Malin + Goetz)

The festive season, although ‘merry and bright’, can also serve up moments where your patience could be challenged. From navigating the bustle of Regent’s Street doing last minute shopping, to crafting a dinner which caters to everyone’s dietary needs, it is more than necessary to take a moment to oneself and have a breather. I was recently introduced to Malin + Goetz’s cannabis perfume oil which has a herbaceous and wild scent, with top notes of bergamot and black pepper, middle notes of cannabis accord, muguet and magnolia, layered on a base of cedarwood, patchouli and sandalwood, to allow a moment of grounding and stillness, a quirky supplement for laidback hosting.

Barnaby Bars

Barnaby Bars are available to pre-order for collection, or purchase in stores at Covent Garden, 4 Upper St Martins Lane barnabybars.com (Image credit: Courtesy of Barnaby Bars)

I have been desperate to try Barnaby Bars chocolate. From the founder of cult bakery Buns from Home, the new Covent Garden chocolate shop opened earlier this year, and offers an elevated take on classic staples. ‘Tip Tap’ offers layers of peanut butter, salted caramel, and a peanut crunch, while ‘Dollar’ is a take on a Millionaire’s shortcake.’Pzazz’ is the latest edition which is filled with pistachio cream and halva blondie. A delicious stocking filler.

Dinner for two

Belvedere at Holland Park (Image credit: Courtesy of Belvedere)

If you prefer to gift an experience, Belvedere is a decadent choice. The restaurant has a storied history nestled in the heart of Holland Park, with rich Tuscan interiors, it offers an elegant and comforting atmosphere after a leisurely stroll through the park. The Italian menu, crafted by head chef Lello Favuzzi is inspired by his hometown Sassari, and celebrates seasonality with premium produce sourced from villages across Italy, including black winter tomatoes from Sicily, and earthy porcini mushrooms from Umbria. The blueberry and almond tart cannot be missed.

L'Objet Neptune Medium Bowl

Neptune Bowl Medium is £495 and available at L'Objet uk.l-objet.com (Image credit: Courtesy of L'Objet)

With a shellfish inspired silhouette L’Objet’s Neptune bowl will add a coastal touch to any kitchen countertop. It is inspired by beauty found in nature and part of its Atelier collection. It can be used as a vessel for fruit arrangements or a stand alone decorative piece.

