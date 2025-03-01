Pharrell Williams and Moët & Chandon reimagine birthday celebrations

Pharrell Williams today marks the launch of his new venture with Moët & Chandon, a reimagined birthday bottle of champagne.

The American musician and producer is having a busy year. He was in Paris last month at Perrotin gallery, with a new group show, ‘Femmes’, that pays homage to Black women, while in January we saw the release of two new jewellery collections in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, and of course this all runs parallel to his role as Louis Vuitton men's creative director.

The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection

Moët x PW Bow Capsule Collection, Midnight Blue, © Anthony Seklaoui RRP £540 (Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

Birthdays are at the heart of the new design for Moët & Chandon, with the idea to focus on the people you share them with, as Pharrell said: ‘The best part about a birthday are the people who want to celebrate it with you.’

Working with the champagne house, he dived into its archives and landed upon the signature tie on the bottle, which originally appeared as a bow in 1892. Using this as inspiration, Williams created a series of bottle designs and went to Parisian embroidery studio Atelier Baqué Molinié to create detachable, embroidered bows that can also be worn as brooches.

(Image credit: Anthony Seklaoui)

The series consists of three parts: ‘A Jewel Masterpiece Jeroboam’ (£25,000), which is limited to 30 hand-crafted pieces with embellishments by artist Astrid de Chaillé and a detachable jewelled bow; ‘The Bow Capsule Collection’, which includes the Brut Impérial in Midnight Blue Gift Box and The Grand Vintage Collection 2003 in Black, both magnum bottles with hand-crafted detachable bows; and the ‘Limited Edition Collection’, which includes Brut Impérial 75cl bottles in gift boxes in celebratory hues of gold, deep red, and midnight blue, embellished with Williams’ pearled monogram. A toast to playful design and Williams’ incredibly busy calendar.

The collection is available via Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar in Harrods, harrods.com