Pharrell Williams and Moët & Chandon reimagine birthday celebrations
‘The best part about birthdays are the people who celebrate with you’: Pharrell Williams collaborates with Moët & Chandon on limited-edition birthday bottles adorned in detachable bows
Pharrell Williams today marks the launch of his new venture with Moët & Chandon, a reimagined birthday bottle of champagne.
The American musician and producer is having a busy year. He was in Paris last month at Perrotin gallery, with a new group show, ‘Femmes’, that pays homage to Black women, while in January we saw the release of two new jewellery collections in collaboration with Tiffany & Co, and of course this all runs parallel to his role as Louis Vuitton men's creative director.
The Moët & Chandon Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Collection
Birthdays are at the heart of the new design for Moët & Chandon, with the idea to focus on the people you share them with, as Pharrell said: ‘The best part about a birthday are the people who want to celebrate it with you.’
Working with the champagne house, he dived into its archives and landed upon the signature tie on the bottle, which originally appeared as a bow in 1892. Using this as inspiration, Williams created a series of bottle designs and went to Parisian embroidery studio Atelier Baqué Molinié to create detachable, embroidered bows that can also be worn as brooches.
The series consists of three parts: ‘A Jewel Masterpiece Jeroboam’ (£25,000), which is limited to 30 hand-crafted pieces with embellishments by artist Astrid de Chaillé and a detachable jewelled bow; ‘The Bow Capsule Collection’, which includes the Brut Impérial in Midnight Blue Gift Box and The Grand Vintage Collection 2003 in Black, both magnum bottles with hand-crafted detachable bows; and the ‘Limited Edition Collection’, which includes Brut Impérial 75cl bottles in gift boxes in celebratory hues of gold, deep red, and midnight blue, embellished with Williams’ pearled monogram. A toast to playful design and Williams’ incredibly busy calendar.
The collection is available via Moët & Chandon Champagne Bar in Harrods, harrods.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. Before joining the team in 2023, she contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, Parisian Vibe, The Rakish Gent, and Country Life, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Step inside the secret sanctuary of Rua Polonia House in São Paulo
Rua Polonia House by Gabriel Kogan and Guilherme Pianca together with Clara Werneck is an urban sanctuary in the bustling Brazilian metropolis
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
‘There's a lot to fear and a lot to love in this world’: Penny Goring unveils new work in London
A new collection of large-scale collages takes centre stage at 'Penny Goring: Cold Hunt Corsage' at Arcadia Missa, London
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Prada A/W25’s ‘dishevelled’ beauty look confronted the big tech algorithm
At Prada A/W25, Guido Palau and Lynsey Alexander subverted prescriptive codes of ‘femininity’ through hair and make-up
By Hannah Tindle Published