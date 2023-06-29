Impress at your summer BBQ with this sesame chicken burger and homemade slaw

Summer BBQ menus tend to be predictable, but rightly so. Spending an afternoon in the sun eating hot dogs and corn on the cob? Delicious.

But sometimes those summertime staples can use an upscaled refresh. Enter our recipe for a black sesame chicken burger and tahini yoghourt coleslaw. Like all the best BBQ recipes, these two are quick and easy; but their gourmet spin will have people thinking your a grillmaster du jour.

Black sesame chicken burger

Serves 4

(Image credit: Metz + Racine )

On a chopping board, slice 1 large skinless chicken breast horizontally and diagonally, across the grain of the fibres, into four flat slices.

Whisk an egg white with 1/2 tsp of salt in a bowl until frothy.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup of sesame seeds over a plate.

Dip each piece of chicken in the egg, shake off the excess of, then lay it over the sesame seeds to coat both sides.

Put a frying pan over a medium flame and add a thin layer of vegetable oil.

When the oil is hot, cook the chicken pieces for about 8 minutes, turning once until cooked through a crisp.

Serve in toasted burger buns with lettuce and tomato slices.

Tahini yogurt coleslaw

Serves 6

(Image credit: Metz + Racine)

Put 1 tbs tahini paste, 1/2 crushed garlic clove, 1/2 tsp salt and 2 tbs olive oil in a large bowl and whisk well.

Add 3 tbs Greek yogurt and whisk well.

Add thinly sliced red cabbage and white cabbage and carrot sliced into matchsticks, then toss togehter.