Yann Nury and Charles Zana bring intimacy to hospitality in New York

Chef Yann Nury has united with architect Charles Zana to create an intimate new hospitality space in the heart of SoHo, New York. La Résidence – marking the first time Nury’s culinary creations can be experienced in a private environment –encompasses a large professional kitchen and an elegant living room, and is available for exclusive entertaining and events.

(Image credit: © Adrian Gaut Courtesy Charles Zana)

Zana let the original features of the space lead a design that respects the loft’s existing structure, encapsulated both in the glass ceiling and in details including the industrial pipes. French furniture nods to Nury’s heritage, making an offbeat foil for the traditionally American design codes of the space.

(Image credit: © Adrian Gaut Courtesy Charles Zana)

Two work tables in grey Italian marble make an arresting focal point in the kitchen, the first space guests will encounter upon entering. Pierre Jeanneret stools are positioned around a Molteni gas stove, letting guests watch Nury at work. In the living area, Zana’s Trama tapestry joins an armchair by Pierre Chapo and pieces by Jean Touret made by the Ateliers de Marolles, creating an eclectic atmosphere; adding to the mix is a Charlotte Perriand furniture unit with aluminium doors and a ‘Guillaume’ sofa in dark green mohair designed by Charles Zana. In the dining room, a metal table originally designed for the Bank of France and made by the Jansen workshops is a striking place to entertain.

The space, decorated with works from Irving Penn, Robert Mapplethorpe, Jean Dunand and Roxy Paine, unites Nury’s and Zana’s vision, imbuing the entertaining space with a new intimacy.

(Image credit: © Adrian Gaut Courtesy Charles Zana)

(Image credit: © Adrian Gaut Courtesy Charles Zana)