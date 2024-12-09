A new book from the Modernist Society focuses on a golden age of British graphic design
‘Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980’ looks at all the ways in which post-war graphic design shaped the nation, from new typography to poster art, book design and more
What began as The Manchester Modernist Society back in 2009 is now a nationwide force for celebration of classic twentieth century style and new architecture and design. Recent projects include the carchitectural landscape of A Time - A Place and the Society has a rich library of other publications.
Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980 is a new book supported by the Society and written by Ian McLaren and Tony Pritchard. A visual journey through the best graphic work of the era, the book charts the reaction to a period of social, economic and cultural change.
For the most part, graphic design was held in high esteem, considered an integral part of the evolving welfare state and in the identity of Britain in what quickly became the post-colonial era. The book, which has been put together by two acclaimed designers and educators, has a special focus on key players, designers like the radical Robin Fior and Gerald Cinamon, who created many iconic book covers during his 20 years at Penguin and Pelican.
‘Time and again designers like Flor, Hollis and David King often slip from our collective consciousness whilst their innovative styles and flare remain around us whether it be in magazines, logos, or typography. Our work aims to rightly cement these Brits as the heroes of our visual culture they are,’ says Pritchard.
The book itself deploys the crisp sans-serif typography, grids and photographic simplicity of the era, providing a comprehensive overview of this still influential period of creative design. According to McLaren, ‘my and Tony’s work aims to take readers on a dive into the past and origins of British graphic design, in a period where new ideas and reconstruction ruled the land.’
Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980, £45, Ian McLaren and Tony Pritchard, limited edition available from The-Modernist.org, @TheModernist
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
