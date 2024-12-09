A new book from the Modernist Society focuses on a golden age of British graphic design

What began as The Manchester Modernist Society back in 2009 is now a nationwide force for celebration of classic twentieth century style and new architecture and design. Recent projects include the carchitectural landscape of A Time - A Place and the Society has a rich library of other publications.

Sample spread, Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980 (Image credit: The Modernist Society)

Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980 is a new book supported by the Society and written by Ian McLaren and Tony Pritchard. A visual journey through the best graphic work of the era, the book charts the reaction to a period of social, economic and cultural change.

Sample spread, Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980 (Image credit: The Modernist Society)

For the most part, graphic design was held in high esteem, considered an integral part of the evolving welfare state and in the identity of Britain in what quickly became the post-colonial era. The book, which has been put together by two acclaimed designers and educators, has a special focus on key players, designers like the radical Robin Fior and Gerald Cinamon, who created many iconic book covers during his 20 years at Penguin and Pelican.

Sample spread, Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980 (Image credit: The Modernist Society)

‘Time and again designers like Flor, Hollis and David King often slip from our collective consciousness whilst their innovative styles and flare remain around us whether it be in magazines, logos, or typography. Our work aims to rightly cement these Brits as the heroes of our visual culture they are,’ says Pritchard.

Sample pages, Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980 (Image credit: The Modernist Society)

The book itself deploys the crisp sans-serif typography, grids and photographic simplicity of the era, providing a comprehensive overview of this still influential period of creative design. According to McLaren, ‘my and Tony’s work aims to take readers on a dive into the past and origins of British graphic design, in a period where new ideas and reconstruction ruled the land.’

Sample pages, Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980 (Image credit: The Modernist Society)

Modernist Graphic Design in Britain 1945-1980, £45, Ian McLaren and Tony Pritchard, limited edition available from The-Modernist.org, @TheModernist