Triennale open its archives to the public, uncovering the 'heart' of the Milanese museum

Triennale unveils Cuore, the new heart of the Milanese institution that will serve as a centre for research, study, and archives. A space to explore the future while preserving the institution's memory, it brings back to life the Triennale Research Centre archives had been closed since 1990, having been set up in 1935 as a research centre as well as a space to hold the museum's heritage through the cataloguing of its libraries and collections.

The design of the new space was entrusted to architect Luca Cipelletti's Studio AR.CH.IT, who created a functional and modular design for the archives in collaboration with Unifor.

Triennale archives: Cuore opens to the public

(Image credit: Delfino Sisto Legnani - DSL Studio)

The 400 square metres space is located on the museum's ground floor, and it is conceived as a flexible space in constant evolution that will grow alongside Triennale's own scientific endeavours. Welcoming the public and visitors of the Milanese institution, the space is also open to the scientific community universities, foundations and companies public and private.

'In 2023 we celebrated 100 years of the Triennale, and this new space was established as a resource that looks both to the past and to the future,' says Stefano Boeri, President of Triennale Milano. 'We felt the need to create a venue where the extraordinary research, study and in-depth work that underpins Triennale’s cultural proposal, and brings the institution’s heritage to life, is visible and accessible to all. Cuore is a place open to everyone, where it is possible to consult materials from our archives, but also to do research and develop ideas for the future thanks to the Triennale Research Center, which is being reborn right here.'

(Image credit: Delfino Sisto Legnani - DSL Studio)

The space was devised to fulfil three main functions. First, to reinstate the Triennale Research Centre, with a future vision to develop new innovative projects that expand on the institution's expertise. A second function for Cuore is to honour the heritage of Triennale through a catalogue of its vast archives, libraries and collections that encompass design, art, architecture, graphic design, photography, drawings as well as letters and books.

Finally, with Cuore, Triennale aims at strengthening its role as a platform for the promotion of design culture, in collaboration with the institution's network of organisations.

Design by Luca Cipelletti and Unifor

(Image credit: Delfino Sisto Legnani - DSL Studio)

Cipelletti's design for the space opens up the view from the main atrium to the iconic spiral staircase by Giovanni Muzio, celebrating the building and its history and creating a dialogue between the architecture and the archive displays.

The exhibition design is based on a flexible, modular project, created with Unifor by Cipelletti and consisting on a system of display cases, cabinets and shelves, covering a 300 square metre surface and designed to display different objects and materials. The design allows for a variety of formats, including showcasing digital, photographic and audio-visual archive materials. For graphics, Unifor created 12 vertical drawers that pull out to display different assets, while 4 metre tall glass displays are dedicated to specific objects in the collection.

(Image credit: Delfino Sisto Legnani - DSL Studio)

'With Cuore we have sought to develop a platform for research, services, experimentation and cultural production that works in synergy with leading Italian and foreign institutions in the academic, scientific and cultural fields, as well as with emerging and innovative organisations,' adds Carla Morogallo, Director General of Triennale Milano. 'We want to actively involve a network of partners in order to bring to life and activate a heritage of knowledge and reflection on the future.'

triennale.org

(Image credit: Delfino Sisto Legnani - DSL Studio)

(Image credit: Delfino Sisto Legnani - DSL Studio)