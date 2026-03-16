Over the past decade, the UAE has worked hard to cultivate and support a homegrown design culture – an ambition reflected in the newly unveiled Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi, where interiors led by Agata Kurzela Studio bring together Emirati designers, makers and artists whose work is woven into the museum’s spatial identity.

For Al Liwan, the museum’s light-filled atrium entrance, the studio designed a modular seating system that reflects Foster + Partners' calm architecture (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

Designed by Foster + Partners, the museum sits at the centre of the Saadiyat Cultural District and is dedicated to the life and legacy of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, known as the Father of the Nation for his role in forming the United Arab Emirates. Its sculptural roof structures, inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight, rise above a series of galleries, public spaces and research facilities intended to tell the story of the nation’s history, culture and environment.

Overlooking the atrium, the Research Library draws on Bedouin material heritage, with raw wool, dark timber, and metal (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

Custom coffee tables and carpets are finished with hand-crafted tarbushes (tassel-like decorative fringes inspired by the tassel of a tarbush/fez) (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

Dubai-based design firm Agata Kurzela Studio was tasked with shaping a constellation of interiors within this monumental building, including majlis meeting rooms, hospitality areas, a public atrium and a research library. Kurzela, a Polish-born architect and interior designer who founded her practice in 2020, has worked extensively across the region, building a reputation for creating quietly dramatic interiors that combine a restrained palette with unexpected sometimes subversive material choices – the chain curtain she used to enclose a prayer room within her design for an Emirati government bureau in Abu Dhabi is just one example.

At the Zayed National Museum, she takes a similarly nuanced approach, adding depth to a sand-coloured palette with tactile local materials including wool, rope, ceramic, camel leather and metal.

In the Al Shaheen Majlis, the ‘Ned’ sofa and table system by Dubai-born designer Omar Al Gurg – made from stone and a papyrus-based biomaterial – sits beneath yarn-wrapped pendant lamps by local designer Roudha Al Shamsi, with safeefah cushions woven from local leather by Sharjah-based craft initiative Irthi. Artworks by Emirati artist Juma Al Haj frame the space (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

The lobby of Majlis Al Shaheen features a large modular Bead bench by Emirati architect Abdalla Al Mulla set on a custom Jamal carpet (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

Across the project, Kurzela assembled a group of Emirati designers and artists whose work helps shape each space. Furniture by designers including Aljoud Lootah, known for her ability to reinterpret traditional forms into new contexts, and Omar Al Gurg, founder of Dubai-based design studio Modu Method, sits alongside pieces by Emirati visual artist Latifa Saeed and Emirati architect Abdalla Al Mulla. Lighting by local design brand Khalid Shafar, designer Alya Al Ghefeli and interior architect Roudha Al Shamsi adds further layers, while textiles and carpets reference regional craft traditions.

Majlis Al Hurr 2 draws on Al Qaith, the hottest period in the Al Durour calendar, with warm, saturated tones and artwork chosen to evoke the hazy atmosphere of the desert at peak summer (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

The space features a custom sofa system by Dubai-based designer Aljoud Lootah that features integrated stone tables, referencing the stacked cushion arrangements of traditional Emirati majlis seating (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

Also featured are the ‘Shade and Shadow’ floor light by UAE-based Lodge Interior Design, a custom octagon table by Emirati design trio One Third Studio, carpets by Agata Kurzela Studio and artwork by Dubai-based artist Stephanie Neville (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)

Several spaces take their cues from the Al Durour calendar, a traditional Emirati system that divides the year into seasonal phases. Meeting rooms and majlises ('majlis' is an Arabic term meaning ‘sitting room’) translate these shifts into colour, texture and atmosphere, creating a design language loosely rooted in the rhythms of desert climate.

The result is an interior landscape in which cultural references are not presented as artefacts behind glass, but embedded within the spaces themselves – in the materials, objects and collaborations that shape how the museum is experienced.

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In contrast, the Majlis Al Hurr 1 is designed to evoke winter, Al Sheta, in the Al Durour calendar (Image credit: Sebastian Bottcher)