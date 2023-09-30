Giorgio Armani’s Tarot Cards offer traditional cartomancy with a modern twist

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When Giorgio Armani opened the doors of his 17th-century Palazzo Orsini HQ for the first time ever, during Milan Design Week 2023, visitors jumped at the chance to view the designer’s latest home collection in situ. But among new launches including a debut outdoor collection presented in a beautiful garden, and new pieces of furniture arranged in a series of stunning frescoed rooms, we were easily charmed by some of the smaller accessories on offer.

Tarot Cards with a twist from Armani Casa

(Image credit: Courtesy Armani Casa)

Among the Murano glass vases and hand-crafted bento boxes, we found this whimsical deck of 78 playing cards, which can be used either as a Tarot set or as a standard deck.

The most important cards – the Major arcana such as the Juggler, Moon or Hangman, or the various Kings and Queens – are adorned with photos of models wearing Armani clothes, and are surrounded by Armani Casa furniture, fabrics, wallpapers and accessories.

(Image credit: Courtesy Armani Casa)

The Tower card (widely associated with danger and sudden change, but also higher learning and liberation) is decorated with the silhouette of a leaf-shaped ‘Erika’ centrepiece, and features a perilously perched couple dressed in shimmering, tailored looks both from Armani’s S/S 2023 collections.

As for the standard suites, they follow the traditional Italian style and show swords, batons, cups and coins rather than clubs, spades, hearts and diamonds.

(Image credit: Courtesy Armani Casa)

The ‘Tale’ tarot deck also features a profile decorated with a pattern repeating the golden Giorgio Armani logo, and is enclosed in an elegant box with a moiré design – a finishing often used in Giorgio Armani fashion creations and Armani Casa collections. All in all, a truly auspicious find.

armani.com

