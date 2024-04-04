Armani Casa's ‘Venus’ console merges Roman mythology with an art déco allure
‘Venus’ console, by Armani Casa is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
The Armani Casa aesthetic focuses on ‘simple lines and perfect proportions, enriched by precious materials and refined finishes’. This distinctive style is particularly apparent in its series of sophisticated console tables, which bring a perfectly measured dose of elegance to entrance lobbies and hallways. So far these have included the rectangular ‘Manhattan’ console, shaped like the outline of a skyscraper, and minimalist ‘Matrix’ and ‘Seine’ series.
Joining them this year is an altogether different proposition, the ‘Venus’ console. Although it shares the minimalist glamour of the brand’s previous designs, it also brings a new, softer dimension to the collection, with its fine lines and curves.
Its thin profile brings out the precision of the shapes and colours, while the artisanal details recall the poetics seen in the art of high jewellery. It also refers to the allure of art déco and the style of the 1930s-1940s, which often inspires Armani’s furniture and fashion creations.
Aptly named after the Roman goddess of love, the glossy console is actually made of lacquered wood using a complicated artisanal process. It comprises a wooden base lacquered in pale satin gold, which supports a long oval-shaped top lacquered with gold leaf and protected by a piece of glass. Carefully applied with a brush, the gold leaf enhances the natural colours and creates a unique effect.
Every item produced by Armani Casa is the result of a complex, painstaking process from research to design and final production. Working closely with the best Italian master craftsmen, the design team is always interested in rediscovering processes, and techniques such as lacquer, used by small local manufacturers from around the country.
Armani Casa, Corso Venezia 14, Milano
