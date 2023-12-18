Taiwan Design Week 2023 highlights
Taiwan Design Week 2023 was the debut edition of the fair, with exhibitions and initiatives mapping the recent evolution of creative industries
Taiwan Design Week 2023, the inaugural edition, unfolded in the first week of December at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, initiated by the Industrial Development Administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan Design Research Institute.
Taiwan Design Week 2023: the highlights
‘Elastic Bridging’ exhibition at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park
With the overarching goal of 'expanding horizons, extending viewpoints, and establishing platforms', the central exhibition, titled 'Elastic Bridging', aimed to explore the changes in the creative industries over the past three years, emerging from the pandemic period. Co-curators Frank Huang, founder of the creative agency Double Grass, and Victor Wu, head of Atelier TBD, indicated that creative industries have become more versatile and dynamic through cross-disciplinary expressions and collaborations.
More than 80 per cent of creative practices in Taiwan operate on a scale of fewer than nine people. In this context, the characters of founders or principles exert significant influence on the works they produce. This is also the reason why these studios can adapt to diverse circumstances and tackle challenges with flexibility and speed.
Another underlying objective, according to Huang, is to delve into the identity of Taiwanese design. He notes, ‘Taiwanese design has been significantly influenced by Japanese aesthetics, intertwined with Chinese heritage and international cultural influences. Although it may manifest as a chaotic visual expression in the cityscape and everyday life, the rich and complex history has transformed into nourishment, giving rise to a vibrant creative scene with diverse personalities and expressions.’
In the past decade especially, accelerated by the opportunities arising from challenges during the pandemic years, one can witness the emergence of unexpected creatives rooted in the soil of this island. This is evidenced by the 55 featured local studios and companies, showcasing recent projects across various domains, such as digital media, graphic design, product design, innovative materials, food design, and social betterment, portraying the best of Taiwan.
More than 70 experts from nine countries flew in to participate in the design forums, addressing pressing topics within their societies – sustainable development, smart innovations, and artificial intelligence – with the aim of inspiring future design policies and establishing indicators for urban design
Golden Pin Awards
Another highlight of the week was the 2023 Golden Pin Design Award exhibition and ceremony, held at the Taiwan Design Museum and the OMA-designed Taipei Performing Arts Center, respectively. The exhibition showcased more than a hundred projects from Taiwan, the region, as well as internationally.
The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition will run until 17 March 2024 at the Taiwan Design Museum
Yoko Choy is the China editor at Wallpaper* magazine, where she has contributed for over a decade. Her work has also been featured in numerous Chinese and international publications. As a creative and communications consultant, Yoko has worked with renowned institutions such as Art Basel and Beijing Design Week, as well as brands such as Hermès and Assouline. With dual bases in Hong Kong and Amsterdam, Yoko is an active participant in design awards judging panels and conferences, where she shares her mission of promoting cross-cultural exchange and translating insights from both the Eastern and Western worlds into a common creative language. Yoko is currently working on several exciting projects, including a sustainable lifestyle concept and a book on Chinese contemporary design.
