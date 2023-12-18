Taiwan Design Week 2023 highlights

Taiwan Design Week 2023, the inaugural edition, unfolded in the first week of December at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, initiated by the Industrial Development Administration of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Taiwan Design Research Institute.

Taiwan Design Week 2023: the highlights

‘Elastic Bridging’ exhibition at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park

The central exhibition of Taiwan Design Week took place at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, a repurposed tobacco factory dating back to the Japanese rule in Taiwan during the 1930s. The exhibition design adheres to sustainable development principles, incorporating building panels made from circular WPCs (wood-plastic composites) sourced from the sustainability platform GoodPoint Exchange, accounting for over 80 per cent of the materials used. (Image credit: Taiwan Design Week)

With the overarching goal of 'expanding horizons, extending viewpoints, and establishing platforms', the central exhibition, titled 'Elastic Bridging', aimed to explore the changes in the creative industries over the past three years, emerging from the pandemic period. Co-curators Frank Huang, founder of the creative agency Double Grass, and Victor Wu, head of Atelier TBD, indicated that creative industries have become more versatile and dynamic through cross-disciplinary expressions and collaborations.

‘Ripple’, by Spring Pool Glass: Taiwan's largest glass recycler, Spring Pool Glass, introduced the product 'Ripple', inspired by coastal waves. It utilises handmade casting moulds, temperature monitoring, and liquid glass injection to create a unique surface texture that mirrors the unpredictability of waves. Formerly considered defects, watermarks and flow marks now redefine the charm of the product through its distinctive design. (Image credit: Taiwan Design Week)

More than 80 per cent of creative practices in Taiwan operate on a scale of fewer than nine people. In this context, the characters of founders or principles exert significant influence on the works they produce. This is also the reason why these studios can adapt to diverse circumstances and tackle challenges with flexibility and speed.

‘A Design & Life Project x Verde’, by Verde: Established in 2019, Verde is dedicated to crafting items exclusively from Taiwanese serpentine. In collaboration with the lifestyle concept store A Design & Life Project, the collection includes an oil burner and a candle holder. (Image credit: Taiwan Design Week)

Another underlying objective, according to Huang, is to delve into the identity of Taiwanese design. He notes, ‘Taiwanese design has been significantly influenced by Japanese aesthetics, intertwined with Chinese heritage and international cultural influences. Although it may manifest as a chaotic visual expression in the cityscape and everyday life, the rich and complex history has transformed into nourishment, giving rise to a vibrant creative scene with diverse personalities and expressions.’

‘Bottle Opener and Ice-cream Spoon’, by OOO: Established by Chen Chingwen and Nicol Boyd, OOO is an ongoing project exploring object culture. Crafted from solid stainless steel and hand-polished to a mirror-like finish, the tools provide a delightful weight for a pleasing hold and use. Beyond basic functionality, the design transforms ordinary tools into unexpected pleasures.

(Image credit: Taiwan Design Week)

In the past decade especially, accelerated by the opportunities arising from challenges during the pandemic years, one can witness the emergence of unexpected creatives rooted in the soil of this island. This is evidenced by the 55 featured local studios and companies, showcasing recent projects across various domains, such as digital media, graphic design, product design, innovative materials, food design, and social betterment, portraying the best of Taiwan.

‘Young Designers’ Exhibition’ Visual Campaign 2021, Aaron Nieh Workshop: The 40th Young Designers' Exhibition, a significant design event in Asia, centres around the theme of 'Dialogue'. The design incorporates raised font baselines to represent dynamic identity and participatory design. Exhibitors contribute words for custom posters, encouraging conversations, creating connections between texts, and addressing various social topics.

(Image credit: Taiwan Design Week)

More than 70 experts from nine countries flew in to participate in the design forums, addressing pressing topics within their societies – sustainable development, smart innovations, and artificial intelligence – with the aim of inspiring future design policies and establishing indicators for urban design

‘Textbooks of All Generations Season 3’, by Aestheticell Association: In the 12-year compulsory education system in Taiwan, students spend 12,760 hours with textbooks, equivalent to watching 6,000 movies. Aestheticell Association redefines textbooks, envisioning them not only as providers of knowledge but also as influencers of aesthetics. (Image credit: Taiwan Design Week)

Golden Pin Awards

The Recycling Center in Kaohsiung Municipal Guang Wu Primary School, by Meta House: Wavy walls and slopes, extending the landscape, transform a recycling area into a vibrant campus public space. Functional configurations and mechanisms make recycling clear, while open spatial planning adds a touch of fun to the disposal process.

(Image credit: Meta House)

Another highlight of the week was the 2023 Golden Pin Design Award exhibition and ceremony, held at the Taiwan Design Museum and the OMA-designed Taipei Performing Arts Center, respectively. The exhibition showcased more than a hundred projects from Taiwan, the region, as well as internationally.

The 2023 Golden Pin Design Award Exhibition will run until 17 March 2024 at the Taiwan Design Museum

tdri.org.tw

goldenpin.org.tw

Sample Mt., by ​​Ciao-Yun Hong and Fang-Hsi Lin: The project introduces a dessert series inspired by Taiwan's five main mountain ranges. Designed with locally sourced ingredients, it captures the beauty of the mountainous terrain through a unique visual and tasting experience. (Image credit: Golden Pin Award)

Rongjin Gorgeous Time Park, Renovation of the Former Official Dormitories of Taihoku Prison, by Atelier TimeScape: Revitalising a historical site, this project envisions adaptive reuse, blending modern spatial functions with preserved historical styles. Connecting history, life, and the city, the complex integrates shops, restaurants, community centres, and exhibition spaces. (Image credit: Golden Pin Award)

Taiwan Pavilion ‘Visible Shop – Parts without Cover’ at London Design Biennale 2023, by Serendipity Studio: The exhibition ingeniously repurposes two existing fireplaces, arranging extruded aluminium tubes linearly to evoke speed in manufacturing. Electromagnetic kinetic devices mimic production lines, and metal, screws, and electromagnets simulate a hardware store, symbolising Taiwan's agility and adaptability in the global division of labour and its island spirit.

(Image credit: Golden Pin Award)

1611 Magazine, by Toby Ng Design: Named after the Dutch East India Company's 1611 stock exchange, 1611 Magazine's sail-like logo symbolises progress. Its clear graphics depart from conventional finance magazines, revealing innovative intentions and bridging the gap between everyday life and finance.

: (Image credit: Golden Pin Award)