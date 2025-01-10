Discover these playfully creative schools in Taiwan
Design Movement on Campus is an initiative that creatively reimagines Taiwan’s schools to encourage more engaging and impactful education spaces
‘Students spend nearly one-third of their day at school, so their buildings need to inspire creativity,’ says president of the Taiwan Design Research Institute (TDRI), Chi-Yi Chang. According to the head of Taiwan’s governmental design organisation, many educational establishments have outdated classrooms, old desks, and dull lighting. ‘As educational approaches continue to evolve, we must ensure that their spaces progress in tandem.’ To address these challenges, Taiwan's design industry, education system, and government have joined forces to create the Design Movement on Campus initiative.
Launched in 2019 by the TDRI, Design Movement on Campus seeks to transform Taiwanese schools into inspiring, innovative, and impactful spaces. ‘The programme aims to create learning environments that meet current needs while allowing for future scalability,’ says Chang.
‘A good learning environment must be clean, well-organised, and properly maintained,’ states Chang. ‘It should encompass functional services and educational spaces, turning every corner of the campus into a space for both teachers and students to learn.’
According to Chang, rigid regulations often hinder meaningful design changes in schools. To combat this, Design Movement on Campus focuses on adaptability and encourages students to engage with their surroundings. ‘Beyond simply transforming physical spaces, redesigning school environments should promote interdisciplinary learning.’
TDRI has a diverse panel of experts from architecture, interior design, and educational fields, who serve as a jury when selecting schools to upgrade. ‘The selection process involves three stages, document review, presentation evaluations, and on-site inspections.’ To date, the initiative has worked with over 100 schools across Taiwan. Two notable projects are the Kuang Jen Catholic High School and Tainan Sinhua Elementary School.
In 2023, TDRI redesigned a music classroom at Kuang Jen Catholic High School in New Taipei City. For this project, they worked with design studio Cloudform Laboratory to upgrade the space, which previously featured old furniture, a rigid seating arrangement, and insufficient soundproofing. The new layout introduced modular desks and chairs made of acoustic panels; the furniture can be easily stored, adding sound-proofing to the walls and creating a more open flexible space for learning and performances.
At Tainan Sinhua Elementary School in Southern Taiwan, TDRI worked with Yungchei & Yu Architecture to redesign the school's outdated 102 sq m classroom. The original space was cluttered, with fixed furniture, and limited storage and flexibility. The transformed room features a movable storage and seating system in the walls that helps to organise the equipment and maximise space. This now allows the area to be used for play, quiet lessons, and cooking activities.
TDRI evaluates the effectiveness of these upgrades by conducting surveys, phone calls, on-site visits, stakeholder focus groups, and interviews. 'According to feedback from schools, the transformation of these teaching environments has not only increased students' willingness to learn but also helped teachers develop more innovative teaching methods,’ says Chang.
By integrating teaching innovation with thoughtful design, TDRI is making educational buildings more engaging and impactful. As Design Movement on Campus continues to reshape schools across Taiwan, it not only enhances learning spaces but sets a benchmark for how education systems worldwide can align physical environments with the demands of contemporary life.
