Each year, the Serpentine Summer Party is a highlight of London's social calendar. Held to celebrate the newly unveiled pavilion while raising funds for the gallery's year-round free programme, the evening has evolved into an all-encompassing work of art in its own right.

New York-based artist and creative director Laila Gohar teamed up with the architects behind the 2026 Serpentine Pavilion, Lanza atelier, to shape the evening's creative direction (Image credit: Serpentine)

This year's edition, which took place on Tuesday 23 June, marked a new chapter for the annual fundraiser, with the architects behind the 2026 Serpentine Pavilion, Lanza Atelier, collaborating with New York-based artist and creative director Laila Gohar – fresh from her vegetable merry-go-round triumph at Salone del Mobile – to shape the evening's creative direction. Together, they conceived an immersive programme spanning architecture, furniture, food and performance, extending the pavilion beyond its role as a backdrop into the heart of the event.

Behind the scenes at the Serpentine Summer Party 2026

The Furniture

Lanza Atelier's Spiral Bench – a modular seating system composed of individual timber elements that can be stacked, rearranged and expanded – sat at the heart of the event (Image credit: Serpentine)

At the centre of the collaboration was Lanza Atelier's Spiral Bench, a modular seating system composed of individual timber elements that can be stacked, rearranged and expanded. Mirroring the geometry of the Mexico City studio's brick-walled pavilion, the benches also became stages for Gohar's culinary interventions, including servings of esquites and elotes. 'Like the spiral itself, an ancient symbol of creation, transformation and renewal, the bench grows organically through movement and conversation,' said the architects.

Inside the pavilion, Lanza Atelier also unveiled a limited-edition stool inspired by the distinctive curves of the Coco de Mer seed. Crafted from natural materials, the collectible piece continues the studio's ongoing exploration of organic form, artisanal production and nature-led design.

The Food

Laila Gohar's corn creations – esquites and elotes – were served from Lanza Atelier's Spiral Benches, a nod to Mexico's most important seed and a crop that has nourished communities and imaginations for centuries. (Image credit: Serpentine)

Meanwhile, Gohar's culinary programme brought an air of mischief and magic, with food 'appearing unexpectedly' throughout the pavilion in a sequence of edible encounters featuring corn, mole and chocolate. 'I've always been drawn to ingredients that carry entire worlds inside them,' she said. 'Somewhere between architecture, landscape, and banquet, the party becomes a living composition shaped by the people's movement.'

Somewhere between architecture, landscape, and banquet, the party becomes a living composition shaped by the people's movement Laila Gohar

A snaking line of chocolate bricks, modelled on those used to construct the pavilion, was laid out on a wooden display stand (Image credit: Serpentine)

The party's guests – made up of leading figures from the worlds of art, architecture, fashion, design and beyond – discovered a corn station, mole and tamale bar, and chocolate bricks modelled on those used to construct the pavilion, alongside hibiscus, mango and guava sorbets. Signature drinks included ginger margaritas, Fire Palomas and jalapeño sodas.

Hibiscus, mango, and guava sorbets were among the delicacies on offer (Image credit: Serpentine)

Art Installations

The Weight of Air was a series of flowing silk fabric installations created by Gohar and animated by the wind (Image credit: Serpentine)

Another highlight was The Weight of Air, a series of flowing silk fabric installations created by Gohar. Animated by the wind, the suspended forms echoed the pavilion's recurring spiral motif while introducing moments of movement throughout the site. 'Taking inspiration from the spiral and the serpentine line, the work uses fabric, air and motion to create a visual language of rhythm, movement and transformation,' explained Gohar.

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Greeting guests on arrival, the installation acted as a welcoming gesture, accompanied by servings of aloo matar and warming chai, a subtle nod to Host Committee Chair Isha Ambani's commitment to championing Indian art, design and craft.

Guests also got the chance to wander through the suspended yellow strands of Jesús Rafael Soto's immersive public installation, Pénétrable BBL Jaune (1999; 2023 Edition) (Image credit: Ben Broomfield)

Continuing the playful mood, guests also got the chance to wander through the suspended yellow strands of Jesús Rafael Soto's Pénétrable BBL Jaune (1999; 2023 Edition). This immersive public installation by the Venezuelan kinetic artist is installed in the park next to the gallery and forms part of Serpentine's summer programme. 'It's everything Serpentine stands for: connecting artists, architects and audiences, here in the park, free and open to all,' said CEO of Serpentine, Bettina Korek.

'I was interested in creating moments of discovery throughout the pavilion, where food appears unexpectedly and becomes part of the experience of discovering through the space,' said Gohar (Image credit: Serpentine)

While the pavilion architects have been increasingly involved in shaping the annual party, this collaboration marks the first time Serpentine has invited them to collaborate with an artist in bringing the Summer Party to life. In doing so, it further dissolves the boundaries between architecture, art, design and performance.

(Image credit: Serpentine)

(Image credit: Serpentine)

(Image credit: Serpentine)

(Image credit: Serpentine)