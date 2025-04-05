These vibrant vases are made from discarded flip flops
Serena Confalonieri’s Jambo collection, in collaboration with Ocean Soles, debuts at Rossana Orlandi during Milan Design Week
Social media can lead you down a rabbit hole where you either stumble upon fascinating discoveries or learn a new dance move. In the case of art director and designer Serena Confalonieri, it led to creative inspiration. 'I came across the remarkable work of Ocean Sole, a nonprofit based in Kenya that creates animal sculptures from discarded flip-flops, on Instagram,' Confalonieri explains. 'During Covid, I bought a small giraffe from them, and I was struck by the material. It’s so unexpected, yet so beautiful.
Serena Confalonieri’ x Ocean Soles Jambo collection at Milan Design Week
Confalonieri’s distinctive style joyfully blends unexpected materials, textiles, decorative exaggerations, and geometric shapes. Inspired by Ocean Sole’s sustainable approach, she reached out to propose a collaboration. After sliding into their DMs three years ago, they started a long distance relationship, the result of which will feature as part of the Can You Imagine? exhibition curated by Federica Sala for Secondome. ‘I asked the designers to respond to this question and explore the role of creativity in the world we live in today.’ Sala explains. ‘ Jambo, which means hello in Swahili, is Serena’s collaboration with craftspeople that has a social and ecological impact. It demonstrates that creatives do make a difference – creating pieces that are crafted using something that exists.’
Efforts to clean local beaches and collect the flip-flops, which often wash up from the ocean, contributing to marine pollution, has a direct social impact, it leads to employment opportunities. Volunteers also play a crucial role in collecting the discarded footwear, actively participating in cleanup efforts. Once gathered, the flip-flops are thoroughly cleaned to remove any debris and dirt, ensuring they’re ready for the next stage of the process. Next, the flip-flops are sorted by colour and size, and then glued together in layers to form large blocks. These blocks are the base for the sculptures.
‘When I first started working with Ocean Sole I was designing with a material I’d never used before. Although this challenge was refreshing they created three prototype vases to test if this concept could work,’ Calfonieri explains. Her designs have been brought to life by skilled artisans who carve and shape the blocks using knives and other tools. After carefully chipping away excess material, the artisans reveal vibrant, colorful figures created from the flip-flops’ original hues. ‘Each piece is unique because you and you can’t guarantee the colours that you’ll end up with.’
In Kenya the process not only recycles waste material, but also raises awareness about ocean pollution. ‘I really enjoyed this collaboration because I think it’s one of the most sustainable things that we can do right now.’ Jambo is a bold example that social media isn’t all bad and long distance relationships can work.
Jambo
Can You Imagine?, Rossana Orlandi, Via Bandello, 14
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
-
Artist Qualeasha Wood explores the digital glitch to weave stories of the Black female experience
In ‘Malware’, her new London exhibition at Pippy Houldsworth Gallery, the American artist’s tapestries, tuftings and videos delve into the world of internet malfunction
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Milan Design Week: Afra and Tobia Scarpa’s monastic marvel of a chair returns to life
Molteni & C’s reissue of the ‘Monk’ chair has us worshipping at the altar of its designers, Afra and Tobia Scarpa
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
This arresting new photography book is a visual mediation on daily life in Indonesia
With his lens, photographer Farid Renais Ghimas explores home, memory and the spaces in between
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Milan Design Week: Afra and Tobia Scarpa’s monastic marvel of a chair returns to life
Molteni & C’s reissue of the ‘Monk’ chair has us worshipping at the altar of its designers, Afra and Tobia Scarpa
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
The Wallpaper* Design Issue comes with our Salone del Mobile must-sees
The May 2025 issue of Wallpaper* is on sale now, taking in Milan Design Week, the Venice Biennale, and a very stylish tea party
By Bill Prince Published
-
Aboard Gio Ponti's colourful Arlecchino train in Milan, a conversation about design with Formafantasma
The design duo boards Gio Ponti’s train bound for the latest Prada Frames symposium at Milan Design Week
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Promemoria’s new furniture takes you from London to Lake Como, with love
Ahead of its Milan Design Week 2025 debut, we try out Promemoria’s new furniture collection by David Collins Studio, at founder Romeo Sozzi’s Lake Como villa
By Laura May Todd Published
-
At Milan Design Week, 'Material Alchemists' marks the Wallpaper* Class of '25
Our own exhibition brings together 20 emerging designers from around the world giving matter form with magic
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Milan Design Week: Philippe Malouin's ‘Great’ sofa for Hem more than lives up to its name
Three years in development, the Canadian designer’s new sofa for Hem is an elegantly modern, comfortable beast
By Hugo Macdonald Published
-
Vincent Van Duysen reimagines a historic palazzo for Molteni&C in Milan
Molteni&C teases images of Palazzo Molteni, a sprawling and immersive new design destination in Milan, ahead of its official opening in April
By Ali Morris Published
-
Year in review: top 10 design stories of 2024
Wallpaper* magazine's 10 most-read design stories of 2024 whisk us from fun Ikea pieces to the man who designed the Paris Olympics, and 50 years of the Rubik's Cube
By Tianna Williams Published