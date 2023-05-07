Pierre Paulin’s 1980s designs spotlighted in a New York exhibition

A new exhibition puts the spotlight on French designer Pierre Paulin’s lesser-known designs from the 1980s. Demisch Danant has partnered with Paulin, Paulin, Paulin on ‘Formal Disruption: Pierre Paulin and the State Commissions of the 1980s’, an exhibition that encompasses some of the designer’s most radical works and limited editions (on view until 27 May 2023).

Pierre Paulin 1980s designs at Demisch Danant

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

‘We’ve been dedicated advocates of Paulin’s work for the last 20 years, having displayed the furniture he created for President Georges Pompidou for the Élysée Palace (1972) at our gallery in 2005,’ says Demisch Danant co-founder Suzanne Demisch. ‘On a personal level, we've had a warm relationship with the Paulin family ever since we met Pierre and his wife Maia nearly two decades ago. When Benjamin and Alice arrived, we continued our work with them, looking forward to one day doing a project together. We’re thrilled that the day has finally come with this exhibition, presenting models that have never before been commercially produced.’

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

The gallery is revisiting Paulin’s work after previous shows, including the ‘Mobilier National’ group show in 2011, and the ‘L'Homme Moderne' solo exhibition in 2015.

Now, for the first time, Paulin’s pieces that have not previously been displayed are available for public viewing, such as works from collections including ‘Mitterrand Office Set’ (1983), ‘Iena’ (1985), ‘Diwan’ (1991), ‘Baker’ (late 1980s), ‘Amarante’ (1980), ‘Musée des Arts Décoratifs’ (1983), ‘Hôtel de Ville’ (1986), ‘Cathédrale’ (1981) and ‘Tapis-Siège’ (1968).

(Image credit: William Jess Laird)

A particular highlight is the five-piece ‘Mitterrand’ office set commissioned by the French president in 1985, which marks Paulin’s shift to an emphasis on craftsmanship. ‘Presenting the “Mitterrand” collection today is an opportunity to showcase a highly symbolic achievement, both for its modernity and for what it represents in my father’s illustrious career,’ says Benjamin Paulin, co-manager of Paulin’s estate. ‘A synthesis of his knowledge of period furniture and his industrial experience, this collection is the pinnacle of his legacy.’

‘Formal Disruption: Pierre Paulin and the State Commissions of the 1980s’ is on view until 27 May 2023



(Image credit: William Jess Laird)