Pierre Paulin’s 1980s designs spotlighted in a New York exhibition
Discover Pierre Paulin’s 1980s designs shown for the first time by Demisch Danant in its new exhibition, ‘Formal Disruption: Pierre Paulin and the State Commissions of the 1980s’ (until 27 May 2023)
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
A new exhibition puts the spotlight on French designer Pierre Paulin’s lesser-known designs from the 1980s. Demisch Danant has partnered with Paulin, Paulin, Paulin on ‘Formal Disruption: Pierre Paulin and the State Commissions of the 1980s’, an exhibition that encompasses some of the designer’s most radical works and limited editions (on view until 27 May 2023).
Pierre Paulin 1980s designs at Demisch Danant
‘We’ve been dedicated advocates of Paulin’s work for the last 20 years, having displayed the furniture he created for President Georges Pompidou for the Élysée Palace (1972) at our gallery in 2005,’ says Demisch Danant co-founder Suzanne Demisch. ‘On a personal level, we've had a warm relationship with the Paulin family ever since we met Pierre and his wife Maia nearly two decades ago. When Benjamin and Alice arrived, we continued our work with them, looking forward to one day doing a project together. We’re thrilled that the day has finally come with this exhibition, presenting models that have never before been commercially produced.’
The gallery is revisiting Paulin’s work after previous shows, including the ‘Mobilier National’ group show in 2011, and the ‘L'Homme Moderne' solo exhibition in 2015.
Now, for the first time, Paulin’s pieces that have not previously been displayed are available for public viewing, such as works from collections including ‘Mitterrand Office Set’ (1983), ‘Iena’ (1985), ‘Diwan’ (1991), ‘Baker’ (late 1980s), ‘Amarante’ (1980), ‘Musée des Arts Décoratifs’ (1983), ‘Hôtel de Ville’ (1986), ‘Cathédrale’ (1981) and ‘Tapis-Siège’ (1968).
A particular highlight is the five-piece ‘Mitterrand’ office set commissioned by the French president in 1985, which marks Paulin’s shift to an emphasis on craftsmanship. ‘Presenting the “Mitterrand” collection today is an opportunity to showcase a highly symbolic achievement, both for its modernity and for what it represents in my father’s illustrious career,’ says Benjamin Paulin, co-manager of Paulin’s estate. ‘A synthesis of his knowledge of period furniture and his industrial experience, this collection is the pinnacle of his legacy.’
‘Formal Disruption: Pierre Paulin and the State Commissions of the 1980s’ is on view until 27 May 2023
Demisch Danant
30 W 12th St,
New York, NY 10011
demischdanant.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Mexico City equestrian clubhouse makes stunning impression on the landscape
Studio RC’s steel and concrete stables and equestrian clubhouse are set within a wooded valley, offering space and views for sports and equine care
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Lucy Delius gives fine jewellery a modern rethink
Lucy Delius brings a modernity to Victorian-inspired designs
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Bao Mary is a new dumpling-focused restaurant in London’s Marylebone
Bao Mary is the latest iteration of London’s beloved Bao chain, this one focusing on dumplings and quick cold dishes for time-tight customers
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Post Company unveils interior design for Raf’s New York
Behind the intimate interior design of Raf's the new New York eatery by Post Company
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Dennis Freedman’s collection at R & Company is a trip inside the mind of a design collector
‘The Dennis Freedman Collection’, curated by Evan Snyderman and James Zemaitis, is on view at R & Company's White Street location in New York, spanning from early 20th-century modernism to 21st-century contemporary design
By Emily R. Pellerin • Published
-
What to expect from New York Design Week 2023
New York Design Week 2023 (18-25 May 2023) returns with a rich programme of fairs and gallery exhibitions
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
S94 Design makes the most of its uptown location to blur the lines of art and design
S94 Design brings displays from Kwangho Lee, Donald Judd, Max Lamb and more to its Rafael Viñoly-designed location
By Julie Baumgardner • Published
-
Rockefeller Center unveils new look in time for its Christmas tree lighting
A guide to the new Rockefeller Center: renovated buildings and new restaurants to discover in time for the Christmas tree lighting on 30 November 2022
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Tiwa Select New York space opens with exhibition by Megumi Shauna Arai
Tiwa Select debuts first IRL New York space, showing Megumi Shauna Arai’s ‘Moments of Fulfilment’
By Pei-Ru Keh • Last updated
-
Moroso marks 70th anniversary with New York flagship store
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
Jacqueline Sullivan opens theatrical design gallery in TriBeCa
Wallpaper* speaks to gallerist Jacqueline Sullivan as she debuts her TriBeCa space with commissioned works inspired by Gertrude Stein's poems
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Last updated