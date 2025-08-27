Patricia Urquiola’s Studio Urquiola has teamed up with Copenhagen-based design firm Tableau to present a new textile collection for Kvadrat. Unveiled to coincide with Chart 2025 (28-31 August), Copenhagen’s contemporary art fair, the textiles are inspired by forestry and nature in the Nordic region.

Patricia Urquiola presents ‘In Nature We Trust’ for Kvadrat

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

Designed by Studio Urquiola for Kvadrat, the collection, ‘In Nature We Trust’, is rooted in the form and colour of the natural environment. It is being presented initially via an installation by Tableau at Kvadrat’s Copenhagen showroom – ahead of an autumn release – which sees the fabrics draped like a canopy and wrapped around tree branches and furniture alike to create an immersive textile forest for visitors to explore.

(Image credit: Jannick Pihl Rasmussen)

Coupled with the whimsical installation is a dreamy tablescape, also staged by Tableau (whose past projects include the design of a mental health space in Copenhagen and bringing a Poul Gernes flower lamp to life). Each object, from vases to fruit and plates, is also enveloped in the new textile range.

Delicate bark-like striations are woven into the installation design, while the soft tonal colour palette – from deep blues and olive greens through to warm oranges and lilacs – makes an elegant feast for the eyes.

(Image credit: Jannick Pihl Rasmussen)

Urquiola has collaborated with Kvadrat since 2013 and released several textiles, including the world’s first upholstery textile made of 100 per cent ocean-bound plastic (which won a Wallpaper* Design Award in 2024).

The installation is on display at the Kvadrat showroom, Pakhus 48, Klubiensvej 22, 2150 Copenhagen

(Image credit: Jannick Pihl Rasmussen)

(Image credit: Jannick Pihl Rasmussen)

Kvadrat’s 'In Nature We Trust' textile upholstered on Moroso’s ‘Gruuvelot’ sofa, also a Patricia Urquiola design (Image credit: Alessandro Paderni)