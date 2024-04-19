Niceworkshop explores the cycle of industrial materials at Milan Design Week
Seoul-based Niceworkshop caught the design world’s attention with its inaugural collection dedicated to the humble bolt. Now, with its first solo showing at Capsule Plaza, the studio aims to disrupt the life cycle of industrial materials with an exploration into aluminium formwork
Founded by Hyunseog Oh, the Seoul-based Niceworkshop caught the design world’s attention with its inaugural collection dedicated to the humble bolt. Now, with its first solo showing at Capsule Plaza, the studio aims to disrupt the life cycle of industrial materials with an exploration into aluminium formwork.
According to Niceworkshop founder Hyunseog Oh, a stint on construction sites early in his career first piqued his interest in industrial materials. Following his graduation from the interior architecture programme at Soongsil University in Seoul, he worked at a design firm, where, he says, he ‘learned about making furniture, but was also doing some construction work’. When the time came to produce his first collection, he naturally drew on that experience. That series, ‘Bolt’, utilised long threaded screws as the primary structural element of a bench, chair and side table, which he described atthe time as the transformation of an industrial material into a sculpture.
The collection caught the attention of luxury luggage brand Rimowa, who ‘reached out to work on an exhibition together’, says Oh, referring to the 2022 ‘As Seen By’ show. That collaboration led to the ‘Jigae’ system. Using the same parts that make up a Rimowa suitcase, Niceworkshop devised a modern version of a traditional Korean backpack, a Y-shaped structure made of wood and straw used for carrying large quantities. ‘That was a big event for us,’ says Oh of the exhibition, which travelled to Paris, Berlin and Seoul. ‘After that, we were able to work on some great projects.’
Niceworkshop at Milan Design Week
Three years later, Niceworkshop is presenting a new series at Capsule Plaza (10 Corso Como) during Milan Design Week 2024, delving deeper into the use and reuse of industrial materials. Named ‘Al-Form’, the project is based on the recontextualisation of aluminium formwork, an ephemeral industrial material, for domestic use.
‘Aluminium formwork is used to create cast-in-place concrete structures for architectural framing,’ says Oh. ‘They make a wall or column using the form, pour the concrete into it and remove it once it is set.’ For the project, Niceworkshop has partnered with the Korean company Format, which repurposes material waste from construction sites into consumer goods. Though aluminium formwork can be used several times, after a certain point the repeated exposure to concrete degrades the metal and the formwork is disposed of. ‘We’re focusing on the life cycle of the product,’ Oh adds.
The collection includes a lounge chair, dining chair, table and bench. ‘There are two different types of textures,’ Hyunseog explains. ‘We use both the used version and a few new, so there is a contrast.’ Where concrete has worn down the aluminium after repeated uses, the formwork has taken on the patina of timber or even natural stone. Like the ‘Bolt’ series, ‘Al-Form’ highlights the beauty of industrial materials, giving a second life to what would have once been waste.
‘Al-Form’ is on show during Milan Design Week 2024, at Capsule Plaza, Corso Como 10, Milan
Laura May Todd, Wallpaper's Milan Editor, based in the city, is a Canadian-born journalist covering design, architecture and style. She regularly contributes to a range of international publications, including T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Architectural Digest, Elle Decor, Azure and Sight Unseen, and is about to publish a book on Italian interiors.
