Newson’s Yard is Pimlico Road’s new design hub
Open from 1 November 2023, Newson’s Yard on Pimlico Road is a new design destination located in a former 19th century timber yard
Newson’s Yard officially opens its doors on Pimlico Road, as the South West London design road’s latest addition. Built in 1840 as a timber yard, the space maintains its original character while offering modern spaces for a roster of design brands that include Sweden’s Modernity design gallery, And Objects, the brand launched by Martin Brudnizki and Nicholas Jeanes, Plain English kitchens and more.
Visit Newson's Yard, Pimlico Road
The renovation of the space was led by architects Stiff & Trevillion, who carefully restored the original architecture to transform it into a functional retail and community space. 'Entered through a low entrance between shops, the airy, double-ended central arcade has been retained with retail spaces and eating places arranged either side, they say. 'We kept the original brick and restored the Victorian metal structure and timber-framed rooflight, setting the tone for design community focused on originality, quality and sustainability.'
The space is accessed through two gates facing Pimlico Road, with a central space bathed in light acting as a communal hall for the design community in the Yard. The building maintains its original features, from the brick columns to the lantern skylights and new industrial lighting to match the space's architecture.
'We needed an anchor for the street and we saw this as the space to provide that, says Jane Macdiarmid, Belgravia Retail Director at Grosvenor, the property developer overseeing the project. 'We refer to Newson's Yard as the heart of the Pimlico design district, a place that could give the design district a voice.'
A programme of events will animate the space throughout the year, to bring together the local design community and connect Newson's Yard with the larger Pimlico Design District. Wildflowers & Wine, a modern European all-day bistro, will take over two floors on one side of the arcade, offering after-hours entertainment in the arcade.
Explore design at Newson's Yard
Modernity
Nordic design gallery Modernity was the first to arrive at Newson’s Yard, opening its doors in January 2023. Stretching to 200 sq m across two floors, Modernity London is brimming with elegant Danish furniture, Finnish lighting, Swedish textiles and art. For gallery director Sebastian Holt, it was key to be in such a heritage location: 'we chose to keep many of the original features of Newson’s Yard exposed, highlighting the history of the space. We have kept the Victorianera brickwork and structural steel beams exposed, whilst introducing oak flooring that captures the aesthetic of the modern London home. The use of the darker paint colour highlights the depth of tones of the wooden furniture pieces.
The Lacquer Company
Next door is the Lacquer Company, best known for its colourful trays made in collaboration with skilled craftsmen. Launched by James Lowther in 1999, the brand combines a modern aesthetic with a traditional British sensibility, offering furniture and objects made with distinctive lacquer techniques from Vietnam.
And Objects
Martin Brudnizki and design partner Nicholas Jeanes's design brand And Objects straddles functionality and beauty with a timeless approach to furniture. With a special attention to craftsmanship and playfulness, And Objects' creations feature traditional furniture materials and techniques combined with bold colour palettes. The brand also recently launched My Objects, a service offering a full customisation of their popular Easton Collection (pictured above), featuring Italian leather hand-wrapped over the furniture's tubular metal frames.
Nina Campbell
'If Bond Street is the home for luxury fashion, Pimlico Road is the street for luxury interiors,' said Max Konig, Managing Director at luxury design homewares brand Nina Campbell, whose space faces Newson's Yard's arcade as well as Pimlico Road. 'There is simply no better location in the capital and we are honoured to soon be opening our flagship space in the new Newson’s Yard development. Our new store will be the destination for both trade and retail customers wanting to experience all we have to offer from furniture, home accessories, lighting and of course our fabric and wallpaper.'
