Lara Bohinc’s voluptuous vessels for Driade are just peachy
Lara Bohinc’s ‘Peaches’ vessels for Driade are a playful homage to the female form, presented at Salone del Mobile 2023
Originally trained as a jewellery designer, Bohinc approached furniture for the first time through a Wallpaper* Handmade collaboration with Lapicida in 2014, kickstarting a successful series of objects and furniture designs that have included collaborators with rug maker Kasthall, Swedish company Skultuna and lighting brand Roll & Hill for which she created a series of graphic chandeliers. Over the years, she has constantly worked to expand the scope of her work, also developing pieces in collaboration with Murano craftspeople in Italy and Urushi artisans in Wajima, Japan.
Lara Bohinc’s vessels for Driade
Dubbed ‘Peaches’, this three-piece collection for Driade comprises a series of pastel-hued, sensual vessels that celebrate the female body with abstracted, voluptuous curves. Each piece is named after a key historical figure: the ‘Emmeline’ vase is dedicated to the first suffragettes (after Emmeline Pankhurst), the ‘Valentina’ vase is created in honour of the first woman in space (Valentina Vladimirovna Tereshkova), while the ‘Amelia’ box pays tribute to American aviator Amelia Earhart.
‘This collection seeks to exist beyond descriptive, direct representations of the body, in order to express slightly more abstracted, playful and tactile forms,’ says Bohinc of her pieces.
The designer worked closely with Driade creative director Fabio Novembre, who is no stranger to industrial design tributes to the female body – for Driade in particular, he has conceived the celebrated ‘Nemo’ chair, a throne-like seat shaped like the face of a woman, while he has also encased a statue of Venus into a simple shelving unit.
‘Lara Bohinc’s work is very versatile and informed by many suggestions: her “body period” is producing lots of unexpected projects that made me curious,’ he says. ‘To include Lara in Driade’s prestigious list of contributors is an acknowledgement to her personal vision of elegance, bold and fierce, like her personality. Brava.’
Salone del Mobile
FieraMilano – Rho
18 - 23 April
Pavillon 4 – Booth L01/L03
driade.com
larabohinc.com
