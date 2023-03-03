The art of Kumihimo on display at Japan House London

Everything you need to know about Kumihimo: on display at Japan House London is an immersive and informative exhibition, on show through May 2023

Kumihimo at Japan House london
(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)
By Rosa Bertoli
published

What is Kumihimo? The ancient Japanese braiding technique, resulting in an intricate, decorative cord made of hand-dyed silk threads is now the subject of an extensive exhibition, 'Kumihimo: Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo' at Japan House London, on show through May 2023.  

 The art of Kumihimo at Japan House London 

Kumihimo exhibition at Japan House London

(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)

A Japanese word meaning ‘joining threads together’, Kumihimo is characterised by intricate patterns made using silk threads (up to 140 single strands) with the aid of marudai (round wooden stands), used to create round or square cords, and takadai (tall stands) featuring rectangular structures and used to create flat cords. These techniques are exemplified throughout the exhibition with live demonstrations and samples of antique Kumihimo creations (the craft dating back to the Nara period, 645-784 A.D.).

Kumihimo exhibition at Japan House London

(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)

The exhibition is divided into three topical sections, looking at Kumihimo’s history, structure and future, wondering what’s next for this ancient technique. ‘We invite the visitor to come closer and delight in the beauty of intricate detail,’ says Simon Wright, director of programming at Japan House London. ‘The continuation in Japan today of the centuries-old tradition of producing Kumihimo is not only a respect for what has gone before but also a story of how this art can survive and provide a source of inspiration for the future.’

Kumihimo exhibition at Japan House London

(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)

Located in the Japan House gallery, the exhibition features installations bringing the art of Kumihimo to life, demonstrations of tools and processes as well as a collection of over 50 examples of different braiding styles (some of which are historical and rarely shown in public). Alongside the displays is a programme of events that includes workshops inviting guests to have a go at Kumihimo-making.

Kumihimo exhibition at Japan House London

(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)

‘I am honoured to have this opportunity to introduce Kumihimo from Japan to the people of London. The technique of Kumihimo, which has uniquely evolved in Japan over a period of more than a thousand years, expresses all manner of worldviews within a single thin, linear structure,’ comments Dōmyō Kiichirō, 10th-generation CEO of Yusoku Kumihimo Dōmyō (Domyo). ‘I hope that visitors will get up close to Kumihimo, study it carefully and get a real sense of its surprising complexity, delicacy and beauty.’

'Kumihimo: Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo' is on view until late May 2023

Japan House London
101-111 Kensington High St
London W8 5SA

japanhouselondon.uk (opens in new tab)
domyo.co.jp (opens in new tab)

Kumihimo exhibition at Japan House London

(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)

Kumihimo exhibition at Japan House London

(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)

Kumihimo exhibition at Japan House London

(Image credit: Jeremie Souteyrat)
TOPICS
Japan
Rosa Bertoli

Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸