The art of Kumihimo on display at Japan House London
Everything you need to know about Kumihimo: on display at Japan House London is an immersive and informative exhibition, on show through May 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
What is Kumihimo? The ancient Japanese braiding technique, resulting in an intricate, decorative cord made of hand-dyed silk threads is now the subject of an extensive exhibition, 'Kumihimo: Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo' at Japan House London, on show through May 2023.
The art of Kumihimo at Japan House London
A Japanese word meaning ‘joining threads together’, Kumihimo is characterised by intricate patterns made using silk threads (up to 140 single strands) with the aid of marudai (round wooden stands), used to create round or square cords, and takadai (tall stands) featuring rectangular structures and used to create flat cords. These techniques are exemplified throughout the exhibition with live demonstrations and samples of antique Kumihimo creations (the craft dating back to the Nara period, 645-784 A.D.).
The exhibition is divided into three topical sections, looking at Kumihimo’s history, structure and future, wondering what’s next for this ancient technique. ‘We invite the visitor to come closer and delight in the beauty of intricate detail,’ says Simon Wright, director of programming at Japan House London. ‘The continuation in Japan today of the centuries-old tradition of producing Kumihimo is not only a respect for what has gone before but also a story of how this art can survive and provide a source of inspiration for the future.’
Located in the Japan House gallery, the exhibition features installations bringing the art of Kumihimo to life, demonstrations of tools and processes as well as a collection of over 50 examples of different braiding styles (some of which are historical and rarely shown in public). Alongside the displays is a programme of events that includes workshops inviting guests to have a go at Kumihimo-making.
‘I am honoured to have this opportunity to introduce Kumihimo from Japan to the people of London. The technique of Kumihimo, which has uniquely evolved in Japan over a period of more than a thousand years, expresses all manner of worldviews within a single thin, linear structure,’ comments Dōmyō Kiichirō, 10th-generation CEO of Yusoku Kumihimo Dōmyō (Domyo). ‘I hope that visitors will get up close to Kumihimo, study it carefully and get a real sense of its surprising complexity, delicacy and beauty.’
'Kumihimo: Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo' is on view until late May 2023
Japan House London
101-111 Kensington High St
London W8 5SA
japanhouselondon.uk (opens in new tab)
domyo.co.jp (opens in new tab)
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
-
Abrahamic Family House: an architectural symbol of coexistence
The Abrahamic Family House, the United Arab Emirates’ new interfaith complex, opens to the public in Abu Dhabi
By Rebecca Anne Proctor • Published
-
What we learned from Canada Goose’s talk about the future of sustainable design
Running alongside ‘Keeping the Planet Cold’, an exhibition from Canada Goose in association with Central Saint Martins, the talk gathered a panel of experts from various fields to discuss the future of sustainable design
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Timber climbing wall by Snøhetta embraces natural themes
Snøhetta's climbing wall recreates the immersive experience of a cave in a leisure centre in Norway
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Karimoku Commons Kyoto offers an intimate, home-like experience
Karimoku Furniture Inc opens its first Karimoku Commons location in Kyoto, in a former wooden machiya townhouse that offers an intimate experience of the brand
By Danielle Demetriou • Published
-
World View: Letter from Japan
The World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with contributors around the world, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. In and around Tokyo, a city that has so far avoided the worst of the pandemic, design studios Rhizomatiks, Gen Suzuki, Akira Minagawa and Drill Design find that having to stay in comes with its own challenges, but unexpected upsides too, reports our Japan editor Jens H Jensen
By Jens Jensen • Last updated
-
Kazuyo Sejima: from light engineer to architectural heavy hitter
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Clay collective: Arita House opens in Amsterdam, displaying perfect porcelain
By Yoko Choy • Last updated
-
Tobeyaki blues: a new Shiro Ao pottery line, from Japan’s Shikoku island
By Jens Jensen • Last updated
-
What remains: a hardware store in Osaka lays bare the bolts of Japan’s history
By Jens Jensen • Last updated
-
Transforming traditions: a new exhibition in London showcases the mind-blowing skill of four Japanese artists
By Ali Morris • Last updated
-
Noiz Architects take on tatami, weaving a new path for the Japanese craft
By Jens Jensen • Last updated