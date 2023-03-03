The art of Kumihimo on display at Japan House London

What is Kumihimo? The ancient Japanese braiding technique, resulting in an intricate, decorative cord made of hand-dyed silk threads is now the subject of an extensive exhibition, 'Kumihimo: Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo' at Japan House London, on show through May 2023.

The art of Kumihimo at Japan House London

A Japanese word meaning ‘joining threads together’, Kumihimo is characterised by intricate patterns made using silk threads (up to 140 single strands) with the aid of marudai (round wooden stands), used to create round or square cords, and takadai (tall stands) featuring rectangular structures and used to create flat cords. These techniques are exemplified throughout the exhibition with live demonstrations and samples of antique Kumihimo creations (the craft dating back to the Nara period, 645-784 A.D.).

The exhibition is divided into three topical sections, looking at Kumihimo’s history, structure and future, wondering what’s next for this ancient technique. ‘We invite the visitor to come closer and delight in the beauty of intricate detail,’ says Simon Wright, director of programming at Japan House London. ‘The continuation in Japan today of the centuries-old tradition of producing Kumihimo is not only a respect for what has gone before but also a story of how this art can survive and provide a source of inspiration for the future.’

Located in the Japan House gallery, the exhibition features installations bringing the art of Kumihimo to life, demonstrations of tools and processes as well as a collection of over 50 examples of different braiding styles (some of which are historical and rarely shown in public). Alongside the displays is a programme of events that includes workshops inviting guests to have a go at Kumihimo-making.

‘I am honoured to have this opportunity to introduce Kumihimo from Japan to the people of London. The technique of Kumihimo, which has uniquely evolved in Japan over a period of more than a thousand years, expresses all manner of worldviews within a single thin, linear structure,’ comments Dōmyō Kiichirō, 10th-generation CEO of Yusoku Kumihimo Dōmyō (Domyo). ‘I hope that visitors will get up close to Kumihimo, study it carefully and get a real sense of its surprising complexity, delicacy and beauty.’

'Kumihimo: Japanese Silk Braiding by Domyo' is on view until late May 2023

Japan House London

101-111 Kensington High St

London W8 5SA

japanhouselondon.uk (opens in new tab)

domyo.co.jp (opens in new tab)

