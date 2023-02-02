Karimoku Commons Kyoto offers an intimate, home-like experience
Karimoku Furniture Inc opens its first Karimoku Commons location in Kyoto, in a former wooden machiya townhouse that offers an intimate experience of the brand
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
It’s a classic mesh of old and new Kyoto. Picture a tall, narrow façade of clean-lined vertical dark oak slats, minimalist eaves overhanging the street, a simple linen noren curtain and a crafted sweep of washed gravel floor flowing into the warmly lit interior.
This is the scene that greets visitors arriving at Karimoku Commons Kyoto – the first Kyoto flagship for Karimoku Furniture Inc, the acclaimed Japanese wood furniture manufacturer (also known for its Karimoku Case Study series of spaces, including the recent Hiroo Residence in Tokyo and Foster Retreat in Martha’s Vineyard).
Karimoku Commons Kyoto:
The new building, by Keiji Ashizawa Design, blends in quietly to Anekoji Dori, a narrow street in the central Nakagyo-ku district, where it sits on the location of a former wooden machiya, or townhouse.
Designed to evoke the intimate atmosphere of a home, the new Karimoku Commons Kyoto space filters the traditional features of a machiya through a clean-lined contemporary design prism. This is reflected in the minimalist lines of its dark wood latticed façade, narrow frontage, deep layout and warm interior palette of in-between colours.
'Although the building was newly constructed, we wished to create a space with the atmosphere of a Kyoto machiya, different from the Karimoku Commons space in Tokyo,' Keiji Ashizawa – who also designed its sister space in Tokyo, which opened in 2021 – tells Wallpaper*.
The new space aims to provide the opportunity for visitors to intimately experience the creations of Karimoku – freely trying out its different furniture brands and exploring at first hand the crossover of design and function, while inhaling the natural scents and touching the organic grains of the woods.
Spanning 150 sq m across three levels, the hybrid space not only showcases an immersive range of Karimoku products plus its high-end brands – Karimoku New Standard, MAS, Ishinomaki Laboratory – it also serves as an office and Kansai hub for collaborators and partners.
'The Karimoku Commons space is basically a showroom for displaying furniture,' explains Ashizawa. 'But it also functions as Karimoku Furniture’s office in Kyoto and as a space that can be used by their clients and collaborators. It is also a space for collaboration with artisans associated with the Kansai area.'
The first floor has a light, calm atmosphere. At the entrance, a light-brown split curtain (dyed naturally with yashabushi alder trees) leads into a space with concrete flooring and an array of furniture, from tables to sofas and bookstores, mainly in pure oak, plus the triangular form of a paper pendant lamp by Norm Architects, Karimoku’s creative director.
A floating staircase leads to the second floor, where the atmosphere is more intimate, reflected in the deeper tones of furniture in shades of smoked oak, inspired by the interiors of traditional Kyoto machiya and traditional Danish smoked wood.
The top floor showcases a library space, with furniture exhibited in wooden box displays along one wall, casting a spotlight on the technical precision and specialist craftsmanship that underpins Karimoku’s creations.
The sensory experience is layered further by an organic scattering of contemporary crafts, artworks and antiques, smoothly styled by Yumi Nakata, who will continue to update the space. Inspired by the idea of finding beauty in darkness – a theme that neatly echoes the play of light and shadows in wooden machiya – Nakata has created a flowing composite of pieces that soften the boundaries between home and showroom.
Highlights include pieces from Nota & Design, an acclaimed Shiga-based design studio; the raw unglazed forms crafted by Kyu Tani; and the natural lines of Haruyuki Matsumoto’s pieces, plus the abstract beauty of dried flowers and plants by Hananoen.
Other items include modern bamboo crafts by fifth-generation Kyoto artisans Kohchosai Kosuga in collaboration with Copenhagen-based OEO Studio, plus finds from the antique market at Kyoto’s Toji Temple, including wooden wagashi sweet-making moulds. Visitors can also inhale a special woody citrus scent by Megumi Fukatsu and enjoy a bespoke soundtrack by Japanese music network Music Share.
For Ashizawa, one of the biggest spatial challenges was balancing the narrow, deep machiya-style layout with showcasing the beauty of Karimoku’s furniture.
'Originally, the space was not designed to showcase things well, and the narrow frontage made it difficult to lay out the furniture,' he explains. 'The challenge was in figuring out ways to incorporate the light and to think about the relationship with the street. We were conscious of creating a quiet space where only light and human presence can be felt.'
685-02 Osaka Zaimoku-cho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto
commons.karimoku.com (opens in new tab)
-
Venice Biennale 2024: a guide to the artists announced so far
Keep up-to-date with our ongoing list of who’s representing who at the Venice Biennale 2024 – here's what we know so far
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
New Nike book is an inspirational handbook for the next generation of creatives and athletes
New Nike book, ‘After all, there is No Finish Line’, features eye-catching black-and-white imagery and speculative fiction and essays that ponder design, innovation and sport
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Sophie Bille Brahe interprets the signet ring with a new initials jewellery
Sophie Bille Brahe’s new initials jewellery is ‘a personal way to express an eternal feeling of love’
By Tilly Macalister-Smith • Published
-
World View: Letter from Japan
The World View series shines light on the creativity and resilience of designers around the world as they confront the challenges wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic. Working with contributors around the world, we reach out to creative talents to ponder the power of design in difficult times and share messages of hope. In and around Tokyo, a city that has so far avoided the worst of the pandemic, design studios Rhizomatiks, Gen Suzuki, Akira Minagawa and Drill Design find that having to stay in comes with its own challenges, but unexpected upsides too, reports our Japan editor Jens H Jensen
By Jens Jensen • Last updated
-
Kazuyo Sejima: from light engineer to architectural heavy hitter
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Clay collective: Arita House opens in Amsterdam, displaying perfect porcelain
By Yoko Choy • Last updated
-
Tobeyaki blues: a new Shiro Ao pottery line, from Japan’s Shikoku island
By Jens Jensen • Last updated
-
What remains: a hardware store in Osaka lays bare the bolts of Japan’s history
By Jens Jensen • Last updated
-
Transforming traditions: a new exhibition in London showcases the mind-blowing skill of four Japanese artists
By Ali Morris • Last updated
-
Noiz Architects take on tatami, weaving a new path for the Japanese craft
By Jens Jensen • Last updated