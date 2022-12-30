Karimoku Case Study 08 celebrates tranquillity in central Tokyo

Karimoku Case Study is an arm of the Japanese furniture manufacturer Karimoku that is behind an ongoing series of bespoke architectural and interior design experiments, in collaboration with Japanese architect Keiji Ashizawa and Danish design studio Norm Architects. The projects have focused on public spaces and residences, all the while building on a portfolio of furniture designs and reinforcing a distinctive collaborative identity.

Karimoku Case Study 08: Hiroo Residence, Tokyo

In Karimoku Case Study 08 – the Hiroo Residence project – the brand took on a space at the Opus Arisugawa Terrace & Residence in central Tokyo as its canvas, and worked with Ashizawa to curate a modest and tranquil home.

Set in a parkside complex in Tokyo’s Hiroo district, the project creates a balance between light and wellbeing. The spaces are largely filled with furniture conceived of during previous Karimoku Case Study projects, now a 12-strong collection. The pieces include low sofas, armchairs and benches.

For the Hiroo Residence, Ashizawa designed the ‘A-LB01’ sideboard and ‘N-DC04’ dining chair, which join the existing collection. Both are broad and sturdy but unimposing, in a light timber finish that adds to the apartment's airy feel. The 200 sq m residence sits overlooking a leafy park; the proximity to nature inspired an organic feel to the design and layout of the space, a haven amid the bustle of central Tokyo.

Karimoku Case Study 08 brings together minimalist, traditional Japanese design with contemporary influences. Pocket sliding doors maximise the space, while simple, wooden wall hangings and woven seating elements create textural appeal. Both natural and electric light is used carefully, ensuring a sense of softness in the space, while a balance of curves and corners makes it feel at once organised and calm.

