A nature-inspired exhibition takes root at California's Salmon Creek Farm
'Jinen' presents new works by Dan John Anderson, Kazunori Hamana, Yu Kobayashi, and Ido Yoshimoto at Fritz Haeg’s cultural commune and creative hub in California’s redwood forest
New works by Dan John Anderson, Kazunori Hamana, Yu Kobayashi, and Ido Yoshimoto are part of 'Jinen', an exhibition now on display at Salmon Creek Farm, Fritz Haeg’s cultural commune and creative hub in California’s redwood forest after their debut in April at A-Z West in Joshua Tree. Titled ‘Jinen’, after the Japanese word for ‘living as part of nature’, the show was created in partnership with Tokyo’s Curator’s Cube gallery.
All four artists taking part in the project live in stunning, untouched locations and find much of their inspiration (and sometimes materials) in the natural landscapes around their studios. The California-based Dan John Anderson and Ido Yoshimoto work respectively from Yucca Valley, in the dramatic Mojave Desert, and Inverness, next to the lush forests and sea cliffs of the Point Reyes Peninsula. Kazunori Hamana and Yu Kobayashi, meanwhile, are both based on Japan’s rural Pacific Coast.
'Jinen' at Salmon Creek Farm
The idea for the exhibition emerged organically between the artists, through their shared association with the gallery, and aims to support Kobayashi’s US debut. Her colourful abstract paintings set the tone for the exhibition, with Anderson, Yoshimoto and Hamana making work that responds to, and complements, her pieces.
Kobayashi, who lives and works in a self-built studio made from driftwood and recycled material near the seaside town of Shizuoka, is a ceramic artist by training but also a sculptor and painter. Her work, inspired by the pine forests and stunning views on Mount Fuji found near her home, is a major influence on the other three artists.
Anderson presents 13 works in native West Coast woods, with the pieces’ totem-like architectural forms and elements in blackened wood, bronze, aluminium and stained glass punctuating the natural surroundings.
Although now based near Joshua Tree, Anderson grew up immersed in the wilderness of the Pacific Northwest, and his work is inspired by a deep reverence for wood, and rooted in collaborative ethos.
Highly personal and experimental, Yoshimoto’s six abstract sculptures are made from California redwood salvaged from near his home in Inverness. His appreciation and thorough understanding for the trees stems from his 20 year-long career as an arborist. Working with large chunks of raw material, Yoshimoto explores form, slowly peeling back layers to create both functional and sculptural pieces.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Finally, Hamana’s signature painted ceramic pots, imbued with the beauty of imperfection and the ephemeral, riff on both traditional and abstracted forms, inspired by his daily life as an organic rice farmer, fisherman and artist. The majority of his creative work is done by making use of materials available in his living environment, a rural fishing village in Japan’s Chiba prefecture.
'Jinen' is on show at Salmon Creek Farm in Albion, California from 3-5 May 2024
Léa Teuscher is a Sub-Editor at Wallpaper*. A former travel writer and production editor, she joined the magazine over a decade ago, and has been sprucing up copy and attempting to write clever headlines ever since. Having spent her childhood hopping between continents and cultures, she’s a fan of all things travel, art and architecture. She has written three Wallpaper* City Guides on Geneva, Strasbourg and Basel.
-
A guide to Frank Gehry's architecture: mesmerising, expressive and sometimes controversial
Canadian-American Frank Gehry has earned his position in the hall of fame of contemporary architects through a wealth of groundbreaking designs; here, we explore why, how, and his key projects
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Chanel Comète: the exclusive fragrance creates the scent of stardust on your skin
As Chanel releases Comète, the latest fragrance from Les Exclusifs de Chanel, its creator Olivier Polge speaks with Laura Bailey about his process
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Sunset Islands home ‘is a beauty’, says F1 legend Eddie Irvine
As the Formula One Miami Grand Prix kicks off, we tour Sunset Islands Residence by Strang Design, a Florida home for race legend Eddie Irvine
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Fernanda Dovigi creates a plush Aspen mountain chalet
Fernanda Dovigi’s revamped Aspen mountain chalet brings contemporary art and design to après-ski
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
Taxi cabs and pizza boxes: New York icons are reimagined by Paa Joe at Superhouse Gallery
New York’s beloved tokens, from the Statue of Liberty to the classic yellow taxi cab, are reimagined by Paa Joe for Superhouse's inaugural show in New York, ‘Celestial City’
By Julie Baumgardner Published
-
The Future Perfect group show in LA pays homage to JB Blunk’s sculptures
The Future Perfect celebrates late sculptor JB Blunk’s process and aesthetic with the group exhibition ‘Inner Space’ (until 1 May 2024)
By Julie Baumgardner Published
-
Bauhaus master Anni Albers’ groundbreaking collection on view at the Blanton Museum
‘Anni Albers: In Thread and On Paper’ at the Blanton Museum of Art in Ausin, Texas, highlights her shift from weaving to printmaking through works from the last 40 years of her career
By Lauren Jones Published
-
Gallery Fumi makes LA debut with works from Max Lamb, Jeremy Anderson and more
Fumi LA is the London design gallery’s takeover of Sized Studio, marking its first major US show (until 9 March 2024)
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Bay Area exhibition spotlights San Francisco furniture design community
Bay Area furniture design is the subject of ‘Works in Progress’, an exhibition on view at the American Industrial Center in San Francisco’s Dogpatch district until 23 January 2024
By Shonquis Moreno Published
-
The Malin Wedgewood Houston offers a rich, earthy co-working environment
The Malin Wedgewood Houston co-working space opens in Nashville, Tennessee and becomes the fourth and largest location in a thriving portfolio
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Discover Super Bowl star-turned-designer Michael Bennett’s furniture
Working under Studio Kër, Michael Bennett imbues his sculptural furniture with poignant references to Black history and African diasporic design – now on view at Chicago’s Rebuild Foundation until 11 February 2024
By Pei-Ru Keh Published