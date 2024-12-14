Flack Studio and Volker Haug's lighting collection makes its Australian debut with a showroom refresh
The ‘Me and You’ lighting collection by Volker Haug Studio and Flack Studio launches in Australia with six new additions and a Melbourne showroom revamp
Patience often reveals silver linings, as Melbourne-based Flack Studio discovered when a glass fitting from a vintage wall sconce broke irreparably during an installation. With the 20 x 20cm back plate already in place, the studio’s founder, David Flack, called on local lighting designer Volker Haug for an urgent, site-specific solution. Haug was able to save the day, creating a bespoke fitting that seamlessly integrated with the existing design, but the story doesn’t end there. The incident sparked the idea for an altogether more expansive and ambitious collaboration.
Using the fixed 20 x 20cm back plate as a starting point, the two studios began to develop a lighting collection. Initially, the designers embraced this dimension as a constraint for exploring material and form. Through models and prototypes, they pushed creative boundaries, eventually loosening these parameters to enable a more organic and unconstrained design process. The resulting 12-piece collection is a celebration of the innate beauty of materials like brass, aluminium, glass and fibreglass.
They called it 'Me and You' – a reference to the spirit of collaboration and the relationship between light and space – and launched it in April during Milan Design Week 2024 as a limited collection. ‘Seeing our clients interact with this collection in Milan was really insightful,’ recalls Volker Haug, founder and director of Volker Haug Studio. ‘How they responded to the designs, the materials, and hearing how they planned to integrate the works with their own projects was really telling. From those conversations, we identified opportunities to build on the original collection.’
Without wasting time, the studios began creating six new designs, which launched last week in Volker Haug’s Melbourne showroom. The new additions include The 'Tux' pendant and 'Tux' wall light, which share softly curved fibreglass shades and brass binding details with the existing 'Tux' table lamp. The collection also features a smaller version of the bud-like 'Fleur' pendant and expanded configurations of the gridded 'Bruce' wall light in cast brass or aluminium.
‘“Me and You” is a collaboration that has always happened organically, and these beautiful new additions are no different,’ comments David Flack, founder and principal of Flack Studio. ‘For me, they really reflect the essence of the collection, which is the coming together of our respective disciplines – interior and industrial design.’
To mark the launch, Volker Haug invited Flack Studio to refresh its Melbourne showroom located in the brand's converted 1940s warehouse HQ. Set across the building's first floor, the showroom is accessed via the brand's ground floor design office and workshops. In a packing and dispatch area that opens out to an internal courtyard, a rear staircase leads up to the showroom and office with a sawtooth roof where pendants hang on long suspensions.
Building on the design studios' Milan showcase, a rug by local brand Halcyon Lake lies underfoot, the walls and ceiling are painted in an oxblood red gloss paint, and the space's south-facing windows are dressed with the same 7m curtain used in Milan. Works from local artists such as Lucina Lane, Spencer Lai, Mike Parr, Jahnne Pasco-White, Joseph Junmara and Mark Maurangi Carrol are hung on the walls.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
'As a starting point we used the palette from our Milan show but it quickly became apparent the [earthy brown] colours didn’t work under the Australian light,' says Haug, who moved from Germany to Australia in the early 2000s and launched his own studio out of his garage in 2004. 'Instead, we went with a glossy oxblood red paint. We also reused the textiles and the wooden furniture from Milan which was custom designed and made to be shown in conjunction with the 'Me and You' collection. The space is the perfect setting to present our collaboration with Flack Studio in Melbourne.'
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
-
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle’s eclectic gift guide
Wallpaper* beauty editor Hannah Tindle ideas for festive gifting include a scalp-stimulating hairbrush, a mid-century ‘party’ ashtray and an archival poster for Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
The making of ‘Queer’: Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino in conversation
As the reimagining of William Burroughs’ book, 'Queer', hits cinemas, Wallpaper* speaks to director Luca Guadagnino, screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes and star, Daniel Craig about bringing the text to life
By Nick Levine Published
-
Nicène Kossentini’s disappearing desert landscapes win Richard Mille Art Prize 2024
Meet the Richard Mille Art Prize 2024 winner, and see all the shortlisted works, showcased by Louvre Abu Dhabi
By Simon Mills Published
-
Last chance to see: Aboriginal textile artists take a seat at the table
A new exhibition at JamFactory Adelaide (until 28 November 2021) places the work of Aboriginal artists in conversation with contemporary Australian furniture design
By Walter Marsh Last updated
-
Wallpaper* Global Interiors: a snapshot of design in Oceania
Our edit of furniture, objects and lighting from Australia and New Zealand include pieces by Resident, Daniel Emma and Jam Factory
By Rosa Bertoli Last updated
-
Australian designers examine contemporary domestic life for Rigg Design Prize
By Dimity Noble Last updated
-
Pleasure island: the decadent interiors of Australia’s first lady of modernist design
By Adam Štěch Last updated
-
SP01 makes its stylish US debut, with a little help from Ladies & Gentlemen Studio
By Pei-Ru Keh Last updated
-
Happy hours: Bill Denheld puts a bold new face on grandfather clocks
By Sujata Burman Last updated
-
Knock on wood: Snøhetta-designed Aesop ION store opens in Singapore
By Sam Rogers Last updated