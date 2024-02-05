A new era for Iittala: inside the Finnish company's rebrand
Iittala hails a new era, led by creative director Janni Vepsäläinen, and marked by a new logo and collections that pay homage to Aino and Alvar Aalto's heritage
‘Imperfect’, ‘disruptive’ and ‘unpredictable’ are not words often associated with Finnish design, least of all with Iittala, one its founding fathers. But new creative director Janni Vepsäläinen is not afraid to use all three and apply them to the 143-year-old company.
During Stockholm Furniture Fair 2024, she unveils her first collection within a former nuclear reactor in the city. It is not your average debut; London-based composer and artist Damsel Elysium performed a piece using glass ‘instruments’ ranging from two-meter-long hand-blown horns to bells and bottles, all hand blown in the IIttala factory near Helsinki.
Inside the new Iittala
The factory is a place Vepsäläinen calls a ‘Never-Never Land’ and it was ‘the final deal breaker’ in persuading the London-based Finn to leave her job as senior knitwear designer at JW Anderson and head back to her homeland. ‘I’m so intrigued by the capabilities and know-how of the glassblowers; you can get so close to the core of the material and start from scratch.’
And starting from scratch is what Vepsäläinen did. First, IIttala unveiled a new logo in a new typeface called Aino. It’s named after Aino Aalto, wife of Alvar, and pays homage to Iittala's longest-running collection, Bölgeblick, created by Aino Aalto in 1932. ‘Aino was avant-garde almost to the point of being destructive,’ says Vepsäläinen, in admiration. ‘Everything was floral and gold edged when she created her pared-back vases in 1932. You almost need to break something in order to move on.’
Did Iittala need ‘breaking’? ‘Before I took the job, Iittala told me what products would be launched in 2026. I thought “Oh My God, it's too slow!” In my previous roles (at Givenchy, Alexander McQueen, Simone Rocha and The Row) I used to produce nine collections a year.’ Among them was that JW Anderson patchwork cardigan, worn by Harry Styles during lockdown. It went viral and is now part of the Victoria and Albert Museum archive.
'Don't forget to play': Iittala icons in pas
Debuting alongside the performance in Stockholm is Play, a colour-soaked collection of tableware, tablecloths, tea towels, blankets and cushion covers. It takes its name from Alvar Aalto’s famous saying: ‘don’t forget to play’, and caters to modern rituals and dining habits.
‘We need to get off the table surface,’ says Vepsäläinen. ‘How many times do we actually eat at a table now? What kind of stuff do we use? The Play pieces are multifunctional items to be shared and loved.’ There are some reworked classics in there too. The Aalto Savoy vase, (‘Iittala’s Birkin Bag, its Crown Jewels’) appears in new lilac glass and three birds, by the late Oiva Toikka, appear in Play’s pastel palette.
Vepsäläinen brings fashion flair honed at the best houses, and a global outlook. And she not the only fashion designer to join the mother company Fiskars of late. In September, Jasper Toron Nielsen (formerly of Tom Ford, Givenchy and Burberry) stepped in as creative director at Royal Copenhagen.
‘Fashion brands have been excellent at creating emotional connections with consumers and new audiences,’ says Vepsäläinen. ‘Scandinavian style has got a bit stuck in a design language that is quite controlled,’ she adds. ‘Sometimes perfectionism cannot be a good master. You need to let loose a little bit. There's so much more to explore. We need to be more experimental.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Emma O'Kelly is a contributing editor at Wallpaper*. She joined the magazine on issue 4 as news editor and since since then has worked in full and part time roles across many editorial departments. She is a freelance journalist based in London and works for a range of titles from Condé Nast Traveller to The Telegraph. She is currently working on a book about Scandinavian sauna culture and is renovating a mid century house in the Italian Lakes.
-
Loewe’s latest candles evoke scents of mushrooms and roasted hazelnuts
The Loewe ’Mushroom’ and ‘Roasted Hazelnut’ candles are new additions to the house’s wider range of fruit and vegetable-based home scents
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Moncler reaches new heights with blockbuster Grenoble show on the slopes of St Moritz
Wallpaper* heads to the snowy peaks of St Moritz for a Moncler Grenoble show which asserted the outerwear behemoth’s dominance over the slopes – with a fittingly star-studded guest list to match
By Jack Moss Published
-
Hermès Tressages Equestres weaves the Maison's iconic motifs on porcelain
The new Hermès Tressages Equestres collection features a distinctive braided motif that nods to the French Maison's history
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Finnish Design Shop in Turku draws on the surrounding forest for its organic design
Discover the natural aesthetic of the Finnish Design Shop
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Pre-loved perfection: ten designs define a decade of Artek 2nd Cycle
Artek 2nd Cycle, the brand’s platform for pre-loved design, celebrates its tenth anniversary with an exhibition, ‘Ten’ (until 6 November 2021), and an exclusive e-commerce pop-up
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Macho man: Tom of Finland is latest to join Henzel Studio Heritage
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Fab 40: Character Lights, Finland
By Scandinavia Last updated