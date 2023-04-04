‘Hayama’ bar cabinet by Patricia Urquiola for Cassina is inspired by Japanese kimonos
The ‘Hayama’ bar cabinet by Patricia Urquiola for Cassina is set to be a Salone del Mobile 2023 highlight – see our full preview in May Wallpaper*, on sale 13 April
Back in 2019, Patricia Urquiola designed the ‘Hayama’ sideboard for Cassina, inspired by the haori, a traditional Japanese jacket worn over a kimono. With its oblique, minimalist shape and lacquered surface, it made a bold addition to any living space. Now there is a new member of the ‘Hayama’ family in the form of a bar cabinet, also designed by Urquiola.
Featuring the same oblique form and lacquered finish as the sideboard, the bar cabinet sports cannete-effect doors, a mirrored interior that gives greater depth to the space, a glass shelf for bar accessories, and two drawers and two side compartments, which are perfect for storing cocktail paraphernalia. It also comes backlit with LED lamps, to create an ambient mood, and in a choice of 12 colours, including sage green, midnight blue, China red, marron glacé and cream.
‘“Hayama” is a small city in Japan where I am currently working: Japanese culture is of great inspiration to me,’ says Urquiola. ‘The oblique sides of the “Hayama” cabinet give a different perspective that communicates a very essential language. Cassina has developed the ancient technique of lacquering to industrially produce this family, offering a new finish that has a rippled effect.’
This year, Cassina also celebrates its masters, from Gio Ponti to Gerrit Rietveld, with an exhibition titled 'Echoes', at Palazzo Broggi.
Cassina, Via Durini 16
cassina.com (opens in new tab)
patriciaurquiola.com (opens in new tab)
