Ginori Domus marks the porcelain company’s interiors debut
Ginori Domus launches at Milan Design Week 2023 with a collection of furnishings and lighting designed by Luca Nichetto
Discover the Wallpaper* guide to Salone del Mobile 2023 and Milan Design Week
Ginori Domus makes its debut at Milan Design Week 2023 as the new interior design branch of ceramics company Ginori 1735, designed by Italian, Sweden-based designer Luca Nichetto. The collection is entirely made in Italy and inspired by the company’s own style and heritage, with a strong focus on Ginori’s tablescape expertise, and created in collaboration with partners including Barovier&Toso for lighting and Rubelli for textiles.
Nichetto and Ginori started their collaboration in 2019, when the brand presented the La Compagnia Di Caterina collection including candles, incense and more. ‘Domus is about an attitude toward finding typologies of products that could represent the dynamic world of Ginori 1735 translating them into the world of interiors,’ says Nichetto.
Ginori Domus by Luca Nichetto debuting in Milan
Nichetto said he was inspired by Ginori’s etiquette around the table to put together the multifaceted collection. ‘It came naturally to apply its style and heritage in the home sector, where its extravagant elegance could find different declinations and representations,’ he explains. ‘Porcelain remains present in all the pieces of the collection, both as a decorative element and as the main material, in combination with – among other materials – Murano glass.’
Among the collection’s highlights are the LaVenus lounge chair and the LaTour cabinet, exemplifying how Ginori’s sophisticated style can be expanded into every element of the home. Lighting designs created in collaboration with Barovier&Toso include the Trinitas portable lamp and Sideris table lamp.
The collection’s colour palettes and shapes reference Renaissance painting, with Nichetto’s design work aiming to replicate the same sense of beauty and harmony as a tribute to Ginori 1735’s Florentine origins. Textiles throughout also nod to Italian craftsmanship traditions: ‘with Rubelli, we translated two popular patterns – Oriente Italiano and Galli Rossi – into jacquard textiles,’ adds Nichetto.
A further nod to Ginori 1735’s original scope, the collection’s designs for the tablescape include crystal glassware and a series of cutlery designs that are both classic and discreetly contemporary.
Ginori 1735
Piazza S. Marco, 3
Milano
ginori1735.com (opens in new tab)
nichettostudio.com (opens in new tab)
-
