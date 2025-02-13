A hidden Gio Ponti illustration comes to light for ‘Dezza’ armchair’s 60th
Poltrona Frau brings a lost Gio Ponti illustration to life in leather for the designer’s ‘Dezza’ armchair’s anniversary celebration
A master of enchantment, Gio Ponti had a fascination with symbolic, figurative, and ornamental design elements, one of which was the hand. Although these motifs appeared in his work as early as the 1920s, they continued to resurface throughout his career, notably in his interiors and decorative arts of the 1960s.
'Ponti's hand represents the human ability to imagine, to go beyond the world of objects to enter those of theatre, poetry, and playfulness,' explains Salvatore Licitra, curator of the Gio Ponti Archives. 'They are a tribute to the craftsmanship of the artist's and ceramicist's ability to animate matter with his own hands.'
To mark the 60th anniversary of the ‘Dezza’ armchair – a piece Ponti designed in 1965 – Poltrona Frau is unveiling a limited-edition version featuring a never-before-seen hand illustration by the designer. The pattern, discovered in a privately owned, unpublished drawing purchased at auction, was selected by the brand after meticulous research. It features 26 stylised hands, each with its own name and identity, such as 'Gloved Hand', 'Starry Hand', 'Pierced Hand', and 'The Fortune Teller’s Hand'. Each armchair in the limited run of 60 is individually numbered with a metal tag on the back, and the chair is upholstered in Pelle Frau ColorSphere Less Impact leather. A select number will be available to purchase exclusively online in certain European markets from today (13 February) until 1 April 2025.
The Dezza armchair holds particular significance for Poltrona Frau, as it was the first piece to signal the brand’s new direction following its move to Tolentino in 1962, where it remains headquartered today. The relocation anchored the company in a region renowned for its artisanal expertise, setting the stage for its evolution into a global design powerhouse.
With its modernist, squared lines balanced by curved armrests and slender, tapered legs, the Dezza’s design conveys a sense of movement, and as a testament to its enduring appeal, it has remained in continuous production since its debut.
At the time of its launch in 1965, Gio Ponti was at a late but highly productive stage in his career, still actively working across architecture, design, and publishing. He had recently completed the clifftop Hotel Parco dei Principi in Sorrento, a project defined by its striking blue-and-white ceramic tile scheme, reflecting his deep love for pattern and surface design. Inspired by the hotel’s airy, joyful interiors, Poltrona Frau has selected a blue and white colour palette for this new edition of the Dezza that pays homage to Ponti’s aesthetic vision.
Reflecting on today's launch, Nicola Coropulis, CEO of Poltrona Frau shares, 'With our re-editions, we always strive to deepen the cultural significance of the original design, offering something truly exclusive that not only enhances the materials and finishes but, above all, celebrates the creative process behind the products.'
Ali Morris is a UK-based editor, writer and creative consultant specialising in design, interiors and architecture. In her 16 years as a design writer, Ali has travelled the world, crafting articles about creative projects, products, places and people for titles such as Dezeen, Wallpaper* and Kinfolk.
