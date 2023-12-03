Frank Traynor makes everyday objects extraordinary
Frank Traynor’s ‘A Can Opener of Myself’ – a ‘maximalist, minimalist contradiction’ of adorned objects – is at The Future Perfect, New York (until 31 December 2023)
Few things sum up the quirky idiosyncrasy of New York as much as the work of Frank Traynor and his ongoing project, ‘The Perfect Nothing Catalog‘. Dating back to around 2012, when Traynor first came across a rundown shack in Hudson, New York and felt compelled to bring it to Brooklyn in order to sell handmade wares out of it, ‘The Perfect Nothing Catalog’ was born out of Traynor’s quest to explore the ephemeral function of public objects, while providing a memorable and light-hearted perspective on the exhibition medium. It also nods to his varied and numerous vocations as a Christmas tree salesman, pumpkin carver, sailor, and costume fabricator for the Rockettes, all in a bid to support his creative practice.
Frank Traynor's ‘The Perfect Nothing Catalog’ at The Future Perfect
It's this unique and singular creative spirit that has brought Traynor’s body of work from various hidden backyards in Brooklyn to The Future Perfect’s residential gallery space in New York, Casa Perfect, where ‘The Perfect Nothing Catalog’ is currently being displayed in an exhibition titled ‘A Can Opener of Myself’ (on view until 31 December 2023).
Traynor’s ongoing body of work fills the shelves – an assortment of ornamentally adorned everyday objects, such as padlocks, flashlights, tongs, dog bowls and dust pans, encrusted with shells, precious and semi-precious gemstones and plated in tin foil. It puts forward a world in which the most mundane activities can be turned extraordinary through the use of intentionally humorous, ritualistic objects.
Traynor, who is now based in Los Angeles, says, ‘“The Perfect Nothing Catalog” has been a way to frame, and maybe justify, indulging curiosity and experimenting, letting small projects turn into big projects. I’ve been so lucky so often to find support for developing these ideas and they always lead to something else to work on or play with or figure out.
‘The stones and shells come from all over the place,’ he adds about his process. ‘I’m always collecting. There are stones I pulled out of cliffs in Big Sur and from my brother’s gravel driveway in Chapel Hill. I’m always looking for good old rock and mineral heads at flea markets and on Craigslist, old man shell dealers. Not crystal energy people but transcendental geologists. I started out using mostly old metal from thrift stores, each piece unique. Now I am starting to work with a metal family I met in Mexico City and a welder in LA to replicate some of those things that I found.’
The Future Perfect’s gallery director Laura Young says, ‘Frank’s work is a maximalist, minimalist contradiction that appeals to the sparkle in one's eye. Like a day at the beach when you come home with a pocket full of shells and stones, all of sudden that pile has purpose and longevity in the simplest and most useful way.’
‘A Can Opener of Myself’ is on view at The Future Perfect until 31 December 2023
8 St Lukes Place
New York
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Pei-Ru Keh is the US Editor at Wallpaper*. Born and raised in Singapore, she has been a New Yorker since 2013. Pei-Ru has held various titles at Wallpaper* since she joined in 2007. She currently reports on design, art, architecture, fashion, beauty and lifestyle happenings in the United States, both in print and digitally. Pei-Ru has taken a key role in championing diversity and representation within Wallpaper's content pillars and actively seeks out stories that reflect a wide range of perspectives. She lives in Brooklyn with her husband and two children, and is currently learning how to drive.
-
M&C Saatchi new Berlin office interiors embrace bold colour
The new M&C Saatchi interior by Llot Llov stays true to the city’s architecture while echoing the beauty of minimalist design
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Comme Si’s first store in Brooklyn is a design lover’s temple to socks
Sock and loungewear brand Comme Si launches a temporary Brooklyn store, a rich and inviting space created with designers Elias Studio, John Sohn and Yoonjee Kwak
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Shop independent design from these online destinations
The best curated online platforms to shop independent design, from designers’ artworks to furniture by emerging creatives
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Sandbox Films’ New York office nods to the Golden Age of Hollywood with a film noir setting
Sandbox Films, a Manhattan-based production company, gets an interior overhaul inspired by European art-deco cinema
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Walker Art Center opens new collectible design shop
Idea House 3, the Walker Art Center’s new design shopping experience, highlights works from local and international talents
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
‘Angle of Repose’ at Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery is a cabinet of design curiosities past and present
The exhibition at New York's Jacqueline Sullivan Gallery (until 27 January 2024) includes silver cutlery inlaid with gemstones, Victorian papier-mâché chairs, and Otto Zapf shelving
By Diana Budds Published
-
Abask gets real at Salon Art + Design in New York
Digital retail destination Abask presents its design collectibles as part of a select group of Special Design Partners, a new feature of the fair’s 12th edition (until 13 November 2023)
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Salon Art + Design 2023: highlights from New York’s leading collectible design fair
Here are the Wallpaper* highlights from Salon Art + Design 2023, held at New York’s Park Avenue Armory, 9 – 13 November
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Take a peek inside 108 Leonard and its amenity rooms featuring Giorgetti furniture
New York's 108 Leonard amenity rooms include a chef’s kitchen, 75-foot-lap pool, and bespoke furniture by Italian brand Giorgetti
By Diana Budds Published
-
Black designers tell a story of craft and history in New York exhibition
Furniture by Black designers including Norman Teague, Nifemi Marcus-Bello and Peter Mabeo features in 'Spotlight II' at Verso Gallery (until 10 November 2023)
By Diana Budds Published
-
Step into Gohar World’s first store
The Gohar World holiday shop, open now until 15 January 2024, offers the brand’s whimsical curios and tableware, with a store design concept by Rafael Prieto
By Pei-Ru Keh Published