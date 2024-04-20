Fenix and Federica Sala Challenge Designers to double up

Hosted within the spaces of Fenix Scenario during Milan Design Week 2024, teams of designers were tasked with exploring the multipotential of Fenix's versatile materials and surfaces based on the concept of duality.

Design Duo Double Feature by Fenix: the designs

'Match', by Martinelli Venezia (Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

'Match', by Martinelli Venezia, emerged from the bold idea of hybridising a ping pong and dining table. ‘Sustainable elements have been integrated through the use of materials such as aluminium, which also promotes durability without compromising the style and functionality of the piece,’ the duo says.

'Inbetween' by Næssi (Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

Næssi is a design studio based in Rome founded by Eleonora Carbone and Alessandro D’Angeli in 2020. They designed 'Inbetween', a display and shelving system for elements that you’d bring from outside such as coats, which can be hooked onto pegs, while it can also display items that can be kept within the home. ‘Today domestic layouts are often open spaces that hybridise entrances, living rooms, kitchens and, sometimes, even the bedroom,’ say Carbone and D’Angeli. ‘These fluid and multiple environments were imagined as the ideal place for Inbetween.

Næssi exchanged some traditional materials like wood and metal for the surfaces proposed by Fenix: the red Askja Fenix recalls the colour of walnut and mahogany timber and the Homapal recalls oxidised brass, both finishes typical of 20th century furnishings. ‘Our desire was to achieve a precious and classic effect with extremely technical materials.’

'Duo' chairs by Zanellato/Bortotto (Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

'Theia' by DWA (Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

For Zanellato/Bortotto who designed the 'Duo' chairs that can only be used when two people are seated ‘It’s all a matter of balance.’ They explain, ‘This object has really simple and linear lines and shape, but its construction is quite complex. There’s a tension to balance in order to keep the curves in shape and give strength to the chair when in use. It was challenging but the result is surprising.’

DWA Design Studio, led by Frederik De Wachter and Alberto Artesani (who were also behind the design of the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition at Triennale Milano), were inspired by Greek mythology to create 'Theia', a floor lamp/storage unit in Homapal Plex Copper and Fenix, the contrasting colours adding depth to the piece.

'1-2 Many' by mist-o (Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

'Ambo' chairs by Cara\Davide (Image credit: Claudia Zalla)

'1-2 Many' was created by Noa Ikeuchi and Tommaso Nani – Japanese/Italian designers based in Tokyo and Milan know as mist-o. The sculptural volumes were created by dividing Fenix into tile formats. The series of volumes can be used in a variety of situations from a bench, to a coffee table.

Finally, Cara\Davide celebrate unions by bringing two chairs together in their design called 'Ambo'. Built using Fenix and Arpa, this duo’s response to the challenge can function alone or entirely in cohesion.

Design Duo Double Feature is on view until 21 April as part of Milan Design Week 2024

