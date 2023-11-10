Dolce & Gabbana Casa lands in London with two new locations
Dolce & Gabbana Casa opens in two new London spaces, a Brompton Road boutique and a store within Harrods, dedicated to the house’s world of furniture
Warm yellow light streams out of the new Dolce & Gabbana Casa boutique on Brompton Road, creating a welcoming embrace for those who step inside. This is one of the brand’s two new spaces in London, the other being a store within Harrods, that are dedicated to the furniture world of Dolce & Gabbana Casa, which made its debut in 2022 in Milan.
The openings are the result of the long-cemented partnership between Dolce & Gabbana and the Luxury Living Group, a front-runner in the luxury furniture and lifestyle industry, which has collaborated on the design, production and distribution of the collection.
Dolce & Gabbana Casa lands in London
The Brompton Road boutique has a gallery aesthetic. Dark-painted walls envelop the interior, creating a canvas for the furniture. Neoclassical pillars and stretching columns are reimagined with a Dolce & Gabbana twist through the black colour palette.
This black backdrop is no gothic veil, but instead, with the accompaniment of glossy lacquers and basalt, provides a crisp, alternative foundation for the bold furniture collection.
Providing elegant essentials, the Casa Collection explores the world of upholstery and eclectic prints, carpets and lampshades, bar carts and dining tables, garnished with decorative objects in signature decadent style.
Dazzling prints feature throughout the Casa Collection, adorning not just textiles and upholstery but furniture, tableware and other objects. Blu Mediterraneo nods to Mediterranian tilework; Leopard and Zebra are self-explanatory; Carretto Siciliano is a riot of vibrant colour; Oro24K is all Baroque opulence; and DG Logo is more understated. Each print explores the boundaries of creativity within the designer furniture space, grounded with technical craftsmanship and design.
The Casa Collection represents an organic development of Dolce & Gabbana’s creative vision, in which the quality, design and execution – whether of a sofa seam stitch or the in-store furniture displays – align with the brand’s Made in Italy traditions.
The Dolce & Gabbana Casa collections are now available at the store on 220 Brompton Road and Harrods, 87-135, Brompton Road
