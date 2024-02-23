Design Miami Los Angeles edition announced
Design Miami Los Angeles will be the fair’s West Coast debut, taking place 16 – 20 May 2024 at the Holmby Hills Estate
Design Miami Los Angeles will make its debut in May 2024, expanding the design fair's global reach and joining editions in Miami, Basel and, most recently, Paris, which made its debut in October 2023. The inaugural LA edition takes place from 16 – 20 May 2024 at the three-acre, 1930s Holmby Hills Estate, by the late architect Paul R Williams.
At the same time, Design Miami also announces that Henrik Purienne has joined the fair as global creative director for 2024.
Design Miami Los Angeles
'Design Miami’s potential for expansion was clear from the moment we announced our partnership during the great success that was the Paris fair last October,' says Basic.Space Founder and CEO, and Design Miami chairman, Jesse Lee. 'Not only is Los Angeles home to Basic.Space, it is a vibrant city with fast-growing interests in all things design. The format of a historic property continues on from Paris; with this amazing home and with the help of Purienne, we are confident Design Miami Los Angeles will set a tone for the fair’s best year yet.'
A visual artist and photographer, Purienne will lead the art direction and visual language of Design Miami in Los Angeles, Basel, Paris and Miami for 2024, in collaboration with collectible design market advisor and curator Ashlee Harrison, who joins as curatorial director for the Los Angeles fair.
'2024 marks a significant milestone for Design Miami, continuing the momentum we experienced in 2023 with our inaugural Paris edition and joining forces with Basic.Space,' adds Design Miami CEO, Jen Roberts. 'We are delighted to announce the news of our debut fair in Los Angeles, a city that is not only home to historic icons of creativity and design, but also embodies the pinnacle of boundary pushing artistry. We greatly look forward to the coming year, as we continue to grow our influential and international community, and pursue Design Miami’s ongoing mission to celebrate the best of design and culture.'
Design Miami Los Angeles takes place from 16 – 20 May 2024
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
